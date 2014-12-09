JAKARTA Dec 9 Spending in Indonesia on oil and
gas exploration and production could fall by 20 percent in 2015
as a slide in global prices makes some projects no longer
viable, its top industry association said on Tuesday.
Declining energy investment could weigh on newly appointed
President Joko Widodo's economic growth target of 7 percent in
2015, which is underpinned by new investment in oil and gas. The
sector is the biggest contributor to state revenue at about 12
percent this year.
Widodo has ordered sweeping reforms in efforts to wipe out
corruption and encourage investment in energy. The former OPEC
member has become a top crude importer and aims to avert future
fuel shortages.
"We estimate oil and gas companies' capex will decline 20
percent next year," Lukman Mahfoedz, a director at the Indonesia
Petroleum Association (IPA), told reporters.
Realized investment in Indonesia's upstream oil and gas
sector is expected to fall below a target of around $32 billion
this year, because many projects have been delayed, Mahfoedz
said.
Brent crude oil has plummeted 43 percent since June,
reaching a five-year low below $66 a barrel on Tuesday after
sliding for a sixth consecutive session on signs of a growing
supply glut.
Indonesia needs to triple the current level of energy
exploration to avoid future shortages in supply, but meeting
that goal will be "very difficult now", Mahfoedz said.
The government hopes crude oil output will reach 900,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, the regulator said last month, up
from an estimated 794,000 bpd this year.
With oil prices below $70 per barrel, however, some projects
are no longer economically viable, said Mahfoedz, who is also
the chief executive of Indonesia's largest listed energy
company, Medco Energi Internasional.
Mahfoedz stopped short of naming which projects might be put
on hold.
The association fully supports Widodo's efforts to end
corruption in the sector, newly appointed IPA President Craig
Stewart said, adding that there were around 300 oil and gas
production-sharing contracts in Indonesia with varying cost
structures and at various stages of development.
Most international oil companies have major investments in
Indonesia including Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp
, BP and Total.
Firms are looking at their break-even price to maintain
production from older wells, which may need high levels of
capital spending, Stewart said.
When asked whether projects in Indonesia are still viable,
Stewart said, "For some mega projects and the cost in today's
price, no. We are all sad. It's not good, I tell you."
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Jane Baird)