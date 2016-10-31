JAKARTA Oct 31 Indonesia is offering three new
unconventional oil and gas blocks on the islands of Sumatra and
Kalimantan to potential bidders, an energy ministry official
said on Monday.
The assets on offer are one shale gas block in East
Kalimantan, with potential resources of 7 trillion cubic feet of
gas and 21 million barrels of oil, as well as two coalbed
methane blocks in South Sumatra.
Bidders can propose a production split or make an upfront
payment for the right to develop the block, Tunggal, an upstream
director at the directorate-general of oil and gas who goes by
one name, told reporters.
Previously, any split in production was pre-determined by
the Indonesian government.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Susan Fenton)