JAKARTA Oct 19 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency will visit Indonesia next week, officials said
on Friday, in what may prove a crucial step in the battle to
meet green standards and open up a potentially huge market for
the world's top palm oil producer.
Indonesia is seen as a key player in the fight against
climate change and is under intense international pressure to
curb its rapid deforestation rate and destruction of carbon-rich
peatlands.
A recent blow to the Southeast Asian palm oil industry,
which supplies more than 90 percent of world supplies of the
edible oil, came in late January when it failed to meet
greenhouse gas saving standards to qualify for the U.S.
renewable fuels programme.
The U.S. EPA said palm oil converted into biofuels in
Indonesia and Malaysia cut up to 17 percent of climate warming
emissions, falling short of a 20 percent requirement to enter
the world's largest energy market.
Next week an EPA delegation will visit a palm oil plantation
in Riau province, opposite Singapore on Sumatra island, and then
meet the Indonesian agriculture minister in Jakarta, Gamal
Nasir, director general of plantation at the ministry told
Reuters.
"The visit is very important for both the EPA, American
people and the Indonesian government and its people," Nasir
added. "This is a good step to prove what EPA claims and
Indonesia argues.
"We will be open up to them and prove our arguments in the
field."
A senior spokeswoman at the EPA said that the group had been
invited and would visit Southeast Asia next week, but was unable
to give any further details.
Palm industry figures, including the Indonesian Palm Oil
Board (IPOB) are due to be part of next week's EPA visit. The
IPOB declined to comment.
In the last few years, Indonesia has seen rapid growth in
production of palm oil, with output this year expected to be
between 23 million and 25 million tonnes, with around 18 million
tonnes exported.
In 2012, palm oil estates will sprawl across 8.2 million
hectares of Indonesian land, and is expected to rise about
200,000 hectares each year for the next decade.
Green groups have been critical of expansion in the palm
sector.
Plantation expansion is projected to pump more than 558
million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in
2020, an amount greater than all of Canada's current fossil fuel
emissions, a study by Yale and Stanford University researchers
said last month.
Plantation expansion in Kalimantan alone is projected to
contribute 18-22 percent of Indonesia's 2020 CO2-equivalent
emissions, the study added.
For their part, Indonesian government officials and palm
industry figures have lobbied the U.S. government on the issue.
Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono signed off on
a two-year forest moratorium in May last year, although critics
say breaches still occur.
Although the U.S. is not a large palm oil market at present,
with India, China and Europe the top buyers, this could change
in the future, say Indonesia-based traders.
Both Malaysia and Indonesian government officials have
agreed to work together to improve the palm industry's record on
environmental issues.
(Additional reporting by David Fogarty in Singapore; Reporting
by Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)