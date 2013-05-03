JAKARTA May 3 Indonesia could make a complaint
to the World Trade Organization if the European Union imposes
penalties over the country's biodiesel exports and subsidies, an
industry group said on Friday, after the two sides reached a
standoff in talks.
Indonesian government and industry officials held two days
of biodiesel talks with EU delegates in Jakarta last week, to
resolve a long-running probe into dumping and illegal subsidies.
Indonesia is the world's top producer of the palm oil used
to make biodiesel, with the European Union taking more than 80
percent of its biodiesel exports of 1.5 million tonnes last
year, industry officials say.
In its investigation, the EU last month began registering
more imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia, making
it more likely the bloc will place duties on the two countries
in the next few months.
"I think they will impose penalties," Paulus Tjakrawan,
general secretary of industry body the Indonesian Biofuel
Producers' Association (APROBI) told Reuters.
"They will impose penalties because of politics. It is
over-protection of their own countries in the European Union."
Indonesia gives subsidies to its biodiesel industry but only
for domestic use and not exports, said Tjakrawan, who was among
a host of government and industry officials participating in the
talks.
Preliminary results of the EU investigation into illegal
dumping are due to be announced in May, while the outcome on the
subsidy issue is set for August, he added.
Tjakrawan said he expected the grouping to levy a tariff of
about 9 percent as a penalty for the dumping, though he did not
know what the penalty over the subsidies would be.
Such penalties could prompt Indonesia to complain to the
World Trade Organization, he said.
"If they want to impose the two things for subsidies and
dumping, of course we have to take another step...first, of
course, is to go to the WTO," Tjakrawan said in an interview.
"It is not fair, this is a trade barrier, especially for the
subsidy."
The Indonesian government could approach the World Trade
Organization over any infringement of trade rules it spots in
the EU report, said Ernawati, director of trade defence at the
country's trade ministry.
"If there are violations to the WTO rules and regulations we
could file them to the WTO's dispute settlement body," she said.
Food and farm trade policies in Southeast Asia's largest
economy have drawn criticism from international trading
partners, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development. [ID:ID:nL3E8LA0WS]
Last month the government said Indonesia would scrap import
quantity limits on horticultural products, as it looked to head
off a WTO trade spat with the United States.
Turkey, Indonesia's largest supplier of wheat flour, is also
readying a possible WTO case against Indonesia over a temporary
tariff Jakarta imposed on imports of the commodity.
Indonesia's palm oil production this year is expected to be
about 28 million tonnes, with exports at 17 million to 18
million tonnes.
Lower export taxes for palm-based biofuel have encouraged
Indonesian firms to beef up processing facilities at home.
