LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia is to raise 1bn through a seven-year bond, according to a lead manager, with guidance set at 195-200bp over mid-swaps. Marketing began at 225bp over swaps earlier on Wednesday.

Indonesia is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-.

The deal, which is scheduled to price later today, is being managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)