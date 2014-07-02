BRIEF-Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
* Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia is to raise 1bn through a seven-year bond, according to a lead manager, with guidance set at 195-200bp over mid-swaps. Marketing began at 225bp over swaps earlier on Wednesday.
Indonesia is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-.
The deal, which is scheduled to price later today, is being managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)
* Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S.-based venture capital firm Blockchain Capital LLC said on Thursday it raised $10 million in six hours in a sale of its digital tokens to investors.