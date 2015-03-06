By Lincoln Feast
| SYDNEY, March 6
SYDNEY, March 6 Australia has complained about
the treatment of two drug smugglers, who face execution in
Indonesia, and wants to lodge a formal protest after photographs
were published of a smiling police chief with the men, officials
said on Friday.
The planned executions of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew
Chan, 31, have ramped up diplomatic tension between Australia
and Indonesia after repeated pleas for mercy on their behalf.
They are among a group of up to 11 convicts, mostly foreigners,
due to be executed soon on the prison island of Nusakambangan.
The pair were moved from their prison in Bali on Wednesday,
shackled and under heavy guard and taken by armoured vehicle,
first to board a flight to Java and then a short ferry to the
island.
Photos of a senior police officer posing with the two men on
board the flight to Java, surrounded by balaclava-clad security
officers, provoked outrage in Australia.
"DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) have spoken
with the Indonesian ambassador and lodged a complaint about the
treatment - it's not just the photographs, it's the overall
treatment of the two boys," a spokeswoman for Foreign Minister
Julie Bishop said.
"The foreign minister will be seeking to meet with the
Indonesian ambassador," she said. No time for the meeting had
been set.
On Thursday, Indonesia rejected a proposal from Bishop for a
prisoner swap made in an 11th hour effort to save the lives of
Chan and Sukumaran, saying there was no legal basis for it.
Australia does not have the death penalty and a recent
survey by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think tank showed
nearly two-thirds of the public disapproved of the executions.
Indonesia is expected to decide on the date for the
executions in a few days, a spokesman for the attorney general's
office has said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has adopted a tough stance
against drug traffickers and others on death row, denying
clemency appeals. Executions resumed in 2013 after a five-year
gap and nationals from Brazil, Malawi, the Netherlands, Nigeria
and Vietnam have been among those put in front of a firing
squad.
Chan and Sukumaran were convicted in 2005 as the ringleaders
of the so-called Bali Nine, who were arrested at the holiday
island's main airport for trying to smuggle 8 kg (18 lb) of
heroin to Australia.
The seven other members of the gang, all Australians, have
been jailed in Indonesia.
The Australian government has stressed that Chan and
Sukumaran have been rehabilitated in prison, where they have
mentored younger inmates, and has warned of potential political
repercussions if the executions go ahead.
The pair have made numerous appeals against their sentences.
One of those, which challenges Widodo's refusal of clemency, is
still outstanding.
Also facing execution in the coming days are citizens of
France, Brazil, the Philippines, Ghana and Nigeria, as well as
Indonesia.
(Editing by Paul Tait)