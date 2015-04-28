Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
CILACAP, Indonesia Australian death row inmate, Myuran Sukumaran, will be executed by an Indonesian firing squad at midnight for drug trafficking, his mother said on Tuesday.
"They're going to take him at midnight and shoot him. I'm asking the government not to kill him. Please don't kill him today," Raji Sukumaran told reporters after visiting her son for the last time in prison.
Sukumaran is among a group of nine drug convicts, mostly foreigners, due to be executed at the Nusakambangan prison island in central Java.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.