Death row inmate Serge Atlaoui of France (C) is escorted by police as he leaves Tangerang District Court after signing documents for his judicial review in Tangerang April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

JAKARTA An Indonesian court will rule next week on an appeal lodged by a Frenchman on death row who is challenging the president's refusal to grant him clemency, a judge told a hearing on Monday.

Convicted drug trafficker Serge Atlaoui was due to face the firing squad with other convicts in April but was granted a last-minute reprieve to allow for the completion of his legal appeals.

"We have received the arguments of both the defence and prosecution and will deliver a verdict on June 22," said presiding judge Ujang Abdullah.

Indonesia drew international condemnation in April for executing a group of foreign drug traffickers from Australia, Brazil, Nigeria, and Ghana despite repeated pleas for clemency from their governments.

President Widodo has declared war against what he calls a "drug emergency" in Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia's biggest markets for narcotics.

France's foreign minister has warned Indonesia it would face repercussions if the Southeast Asian nation goes ahead with the execution.

Atlaoui was sentenced to death for his involvement in an ecstasy factory in Jakarta that was capable of producing 100 kg (220 lb) of the illegal pills per week.

