(Adds ministry comment, trade data)
By Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA Feb 24 Indonesia's president said on
Tuesday the planned execution of 11 convicts on death row, most
on drugs charges, would not be delayed, warning foreign
countries not to intervene in his government's right to use
capital punishment.
President Joko Widodo has denied clemency to the convicts
despite repeated pleas from Australia, Brazil and France, who
have citizens due to be executed by firing squad.
"The first thing I need to say firmly is that there
shouldn't be any intervention towards the death penalty because
it is our sovereign right to exercise our law," Widodo told
reporters.
He said he took calls from the leaders of France, Brazil and
the Netherlands about the death penalty but made no mention of
Australia. Two Australians are among the 11 on death row.
The president did not say when the executions would be
carried out.
Indonesia has harsh penalties for drug trafficking and
resumed executions in 2013 after a five-year gap.
Shortly before Widodo spoke, a court in Jakarta threw out an
appeal by the two Australians against Widodo's rejection of
their request for presidential clemency.
"We plan to appeal today's court decision. We have two weeks
to file an appeal," said Todung Mulya Lubis, a lawyer for the
two men.
"If the law is respected, the execution should be postponed
until the legal process is over."
Australia has been pursuing an eleventh-hour campaign to
save the lives of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, two
members of the so-called Bali Nine group of Australians,
convicted in 2005 as the ringleaders of a plot to smuggle heroin
out of Indonesia.
Other members of the group have been sentenced to long
prison terms.
Australia, which has long had rocky relations with its
northern neighbour, has said it would consider recalling its
ambassador to Indonesia in protest if the executions are carried
out.
Brazil and the Netherlands have already withdrawn their
ambassadors after Indonesia executed their citizens on drug
offences last month.
Brazil took the further step of refusing to allow
Indonesia's new ambassador to take part in a credentials
ceremony, prompting the Southeast Asian country to recall him
in protest.
Indonesia was also re-evaluating the purchase of fighter
jets and rocket launchers from Brazil because of the row, its
Defence Ministry said.
Trade has yet to be significantly affected by the dispute.
Australia is a major trading partner of Indonesia, totalling
$10.64 billion in bilateral exchanges last year.
Indonesia is Australia's largest export market for both live
cattle and wheat, and a major buyer of its crude petroleum,
aluminium and cotton.
Trade between Indonesia and Brazil totalled $4.07 billion
last year, according to Bank Indonesia.
Indonesia's largest trading partner is China with $48
billion between the two countries.
(Additional reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi;
Editing by Paul Tait, Robert Birsel)