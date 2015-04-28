* Eight foreigners executed for drugs crimes
* Australia recalls ambassador to Jakarta
* Brazil says shocked by the killings
* Repeated appeals for clemency were rebuffed
By Kanupriya Kapoor
CILACAP, Indonesia, April 29 An Indonesian
firing squad executed eight convicted drug-traffickers from
several countries on Wednesday, prompting Australia to recall
its envoy to Jakarta and bringing an angry reaction from Brazil.
The leaders of Australia and Brazil had made personal
appeals for clemency for their citizens among the group, raising
the stakes for Indonesia's new president, Joko Widodo, who has
stepped up the pace of executions since coming to office.
Australia has deep commercial and political ties with its
big neighbour, while Brazil has a $5 billion trade surplus with
Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Brazil is at risk of losing a
major military export deal to Indonesia over the executions row.
"We respect Indonesia's sovereignty but we do deplore what's
been done and this cannot be simply business as usual," Prime
Minister Tony Abbott told reporters in Canberra, adding that
ambassador Paul Gibson would return to Australia by the end of
the week.
"I want to stress that this is a very important relationship
between Australia and Indonesia but it has suffered as a result
of what's been done over the last few hours."
Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan were executed
by firing squad along with six other drug convicts from several
countries shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Charlie Burrows, religious counsellor to the Brazilian
convict, was with the prisoners before the execution and he
confirmed to reporters that they were shot dead. Australian
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia had yet to receive
formal confirmation of the executions from Indonesia.
Recalling an ambassador is a step rarely taken by Australia,
and never previously taken over a prisoner execution. Still,
Abbott cautioned against a trade or tourism boycott, as the
hashtag #boycottIndonesia trended on twitter.
The Brazilian government said in a statement that it was
shocked by the news, which marked the second execution of a
Brazilian in Indonesia in three months despite President Dilma
Rousseff's personal humanitarian appeals.
Brazil's foreign ministry said it was evaluating ties with
Indonesia before deciding what action to take, but said it had
no plans at present to replace its former ambassador in Jakarta
who had been recalled after the first execution in January.
"Given the lack of a satisfactory reply to our appeals, this
has to be evaluated to decide what attitude we will adopt
towards Indonesia from now on," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergio
Franca Danese told reporters.
Earlier, Jakarta rejected last-ditch pleas from around the
world for clemency to be granted to the eight drug traffickers,
who also included nationals from Nigeria and Indonesia. But it
unexpectedly spared a Filipina who was on death row with them.
A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said it had
delayed the execution of Mary Jane Veloso, a housemaid and
mother of two who was arrested in 2010 after she arrived in
Indonesia with 2.6 kg of heroin hidden in her suitcase.
He said the delay came in response to a request from Manila
after an employment recruiter, whom Veloso had accused of
planting the drugs in her luggage, gave herself up to police in
the Philippines on Tuesday.
Supporters holding a vigil for Veloso outside the Indonesian
embassy in Manila cheered and clapped on hearing the news.
Amnesty International said the executions were "utterly
reprehensible".
"The execution of eight people in Indonesia today shows
complete disregard for due process and human rights safeguards,"
it said in a statement.
In Australia and around the world, supporters of those
executed expressed sadness, shock and anger on social media.
"Ham-fisted policy from a medieval regime," Twitter user
Darren Reid said. "You will never get a travel cent from me."
