CILACAP, Indonesia, April 29 An Indonesian
firing squad executed eight convicted drug-traffickers from
several countries on Wednesday, prompting Australia to recall
its envoy to Jakarta and bringing an angry reaction from Brazil.
The leaders of Australia and Brazil had made personal
appeals for clemency for their citizens among the group, raising
the stakes for Indonesia's new president, Joko Widodo.
Australia has deep commercial and political ties with its
big neighbour, while Brazil has a $5 billion trade surplus with
Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Brazil is also at risk of
losing a major military export deal to Indonesia over the
executions row.
Both countries oppose capital punishment and have railed
against Widodo's move to step up the pace of executions, after a
five-year moratorium, since coming to office last July.
"We respect Indonesia's sovereignty but we do deplore what's
been done and this cannot be simply business as usual," Prime
Minister Tony Abbott told reporters in Canberra.
He said ambassador Paul Gibson would return to Australia by
the end of the week.
"I want to stress that this is a very important relationship
between Australia and Indonesia but it has suffered as a result
of what's been done over the last few hours."
Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan were executed
by firing squad along with four Nigerians, a Brazilian and an
Indonesian shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Charlie Burrows, religious counsellor to the Brazilian
convict who was with the prisoners before the execution said all
eight had refused blindfolds before they were shot.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia had
yet to receive confirmation of the executions from Indonesia.
Despite the lack of formal notification, media showed pictures
of ambulances carrying the wooden coffins of the dead for the
journey back to the Javanese port of Cilacap.
Recalling an ambassador is a step rarely taken by Australia,
and never previously taken over a prisoner execution. Still,
Abbott cautioned against a trade or tourism boycott, as the
hashtag #boycottIndonesia trended on twitter.
MILITARY DEAL AT RISK
The Brazilian government said in a statement it was shocked
by the news, which marked the second execution of a Brazilian in
Indonesia in three months despite President Dilma Rousseff's
personal humanitarian appeals.
Brazil's foreign ministry said it was evaluating ties with
Indonesia before deciding what action to take. It recalled its
former ambassador in Jakarata after the first execution and said
Wednesday it had no plans to replace him.
"Given the lack of a satisfactory reply to our appeals, this
has to be evaluated to decide what attitude we will adopt
towards Indonesia from now on," Brazil's Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergio Franca Danese told reporters.
Indonesia said earlier it was reviewing its procurement of a
squadron of 16 Brazil-made Embraer EMB-314 Super Tucano aircraft
and an order for multiple rocket launch systems after Brazil
refused to allow Indonesia's new ambassador to take part in a
credentials ceremony.
The United Nations described the executions as "extremely
regrettable, extremely sad" and reiterated its appeal for
Indonesia to reinstate its moratorium on the death penalty.
"Indonesia appeals for clemency when its own nationals face
execution in other countries, so it is incomprehensible why it
absolutely refuses to grant clemency for lesser crimes on its
own territory," said Rupert Colville, U.N. human rights
spokesman in Geneva.
The families of Australians Chan and Sukumaran released a
statement early on Wednesday that said they were grateful for
the support they had received.
"Today we lost Myuran and Andrew," the statement said.
"In the ten years since they were arrested, they did all
they could to make amends, helping many others."
Jakarta rejected last-ditch pleas from around the world for
clemency to be granted to the eight drug traffickers, although
a Filipina on death row with them was unexpectedly spared.
A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said it had
delayed the execution of Mary Jane Veloso, a housemaid and
mother of two who was arrested in 2010 after she arrived in
Indonesia with 2.6 kg of heroin hidden in her suitcase.
He said the delay was in response to a request from Manila
after an employment recruiter, whom Veloso had accused of
planting the drugs in her luggage, gave herself up to police in
the Philippines on Tuesday.
Supporters holding a vigil for Veloso outside the Indonesian
embassy in Manila cheered and clapped on hearing the news.
Rights group Amnesty International said the executions were
"utterly reprehensible" and showed disregard for due process.
In Australia and around the world, supporters of those
executed expressed sadness, shock and anger on social media.
"Ham-fisted policy from a medieval regime," Twitter user
Darren Reid said. "You will never get a travel cent from me."
