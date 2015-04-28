Activists hold a candlelight vigil for Philippine death row prisoner Mary Jane Veloso outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA The execution of a Filipina drug convict by an Indonesian firing squad will not be delayed despite last-minute appeals by the Philippine government, the attorney general said on Tuesday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier met with a migrant workers' group to discuss the case of Mary Jane Veloso, who is one of nine people set to be executed within hours.

(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in MANLIA and Gayatri Suroyo in JAKARTA; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)