Mark Darren (C) and Mark Daniel (L), the children of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino facing execution, enter Wijayapura port, as they head to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan to visit their mother in Cilacap, Central Java island, Indonesia, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Nine drug convicts have no more legal avenues to delay their execution at an Indonesian maximum security prison, said Tony Spontana, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, on Tuesday.

Families of the death row inmates have until 8 p.m. (1300 GMT) to say their final goodbyes after Jakarta rejected international pleas for clemency and ordered their executions to proceed, possibly within hours.

