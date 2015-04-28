Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
JAKARTA Nine drug convicts have no more legal avenues to delay their execution at an Indonesian maximum security prison, said Tony Spontana, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, on Tuesday.
Families of the death row inmates have until 8 p.m. (1300 GMT) to say their final goodbyes after Jakarta rejected international pleas for clemency and ordered their executions to proceed, possibly within hours.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.