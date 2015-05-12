SINGAPORE May 12 ExxonMobil has begun
ramping up production at a new Indonesian oilfield, targeting
peak output later this year of more than 200,000 barrels per day
(bpd) that will add to an already oversupplied crude market.
Output from the Banyu Urip field, part of ExxonMobil's Cepu
block in East Java, is crucial to Indonesia's long-term efforts
to meet rising domestic demand as production declines at ageing
fields in the former member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC).
"We continue to see strong capacity results on the Banyu
Urip wells and will continue to ramp up production until we
reach peak field production of more than 200,000 barrels per
day, later in 2015," Erwin Maryoto, vice president of public and
government affairs at ExxonMobil Indonesia, said in an e-mail
response to questions late on Monday.
The oilfield was producing 75,000 bpd at the end of last
month, ExxonMobil said during a conference call on April 30.
The Banyu Urip discovery in 2001 was one of the largest in
Asia in the last 15 years, but disagreements between the U.S.
oil major and Indonesia's state oil company Pertamina
slowed its development.
The field will help Indonesia meet a target of producing
some 830,000 bpd this year, up from output of just below 800,000
bpd in 2014. These figures are around half the country's peak
production in the mid-1990s.
Indonesia, an OPEC member until 2008, was once
self-sufficient in oil and gas but has been struggling for years
to attract investment to halt declining output. The country's
energy minister said last week he would seek approval for the
country to rejoin the oil cartel.
The first shipment of Banyu Urip crude, was lifted from the
Gagak Rimang offshore storage terminal in April jointly by
Pertamina, local government interests and the Indonesian
government, Maryoto said.
Traders said they expect first exports from the field in the
third quarter. The new production will add to a global
oversupply of crude that triggered a drop in oil prices of more
than 60 percent between June and January.
Banyu Urip is a light to medium waxy crude with very low
sulphur content that will yield good output of diesel, kerosene
and vacuum gas oil, which is used to make gasoline, ExxonMobil
said on its website.
Recoverable resources at the field are estimated at more
than 450 million barrels. At full production, Banyu Urip will be
Indonesia's largest oil project, ExxonMobil said.
