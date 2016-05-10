New Zealand gets Pirelli on board just in time for America's Cup
LONDON, May 16 Emirates Team New Zealand have signed up tyre maker Pirelli as a sponsor, just over a week before racing begins in the build-up to the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
JAKARTA May 10 Crude oil production at Exxon Mobil's Cepu oil block in Indonesia had peaked at 185,000 barrels per day this week, spokesman Erwin Maryoto told reporters on Tuesday.
The production is higher than the targeted 168,000 barrels per day in its work plan and budget, Maryoto said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Pullin)
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to adopt regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.