- CAR SALES IN NOVEMBER SEEN DOWN

Indonesian domestic car sales in November are expected to reach between 60,000 to 70,000 units, down from 86,101 units in October, due to an expected drop in spare parts supply from Thailand after floods, said Joko Trisanyoto, an executive at Toyota Astra Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- TIMAH SEES 2011 SALES DOWN TO 33,000 TONNES PT Timah , the state-tin miner, revised down its 2011 sales target to 33,000 tonnes from around 40,000 tonnbes due to a tin export ban, while profits are expected to remain unchanged this year at 947.93 billion rupiah, said Gatot Hari Prasetyo, a company director. (Investor Daily)

- INDONESIA FINANCE FIRMS SEE NEW FINANCING UP 61 PCT IN 2011-ASSOC

Indonesia's Financial Services Association expects multifinance firms to disburse up to 300 trillion rupiah this year, up 61 percent from 186.35 trillion rupiah last year, on strong demand for automotive purchasing, especially motorcycles, said the chairman Wiwie Kurnia (Investor Daily)

* Asian shares fell on Tuesday, as a rise in euro zone bond yields reflected lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve their debt crises and win market confidence.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone countries reminded investors that despite changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still spin out of control.

* Indonesia index, rose 1.4 percent on Monday as easing concern about political deadlock in Greece and Italy has improved the investment climate, spurring fund flows into the region even though the euro zone debt crisis is far from over.

* Oil prices fell on Monday as contracting industrial output in the euro zone highlighted the danger of recession in the region as Europe struggles to contain its sovereign debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a near five-month high on Monday as sentiment on euro zone debt problems improved, with supply and demand fundamentals offering further support for the edible oil.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1251.78 -0.96% -12.070 USD/JPY 76.99 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0486 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1780.29 0.02% 0.400 US CRUDE 98.3 0.16% 0.160 DOW JONES 12078.98 -0.61% -74.70 ASIA ADRS 117.66 -0.52% -0.61 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)