JAKARTA Dec 7 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters welcomes your feedback, and for any queries please
contact Neil Chatterjee in Jakarta editorial on +6221 384 6364
or via email at neil.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters
messaging neil.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net)
PRESS DIGEST
- AGINCOURT SECURES $100 MLN LOAN FOR GOLD MINING EXPANSION
Agincourt Resources, a unit of G-Resources Group Ltd
, said it has secured a $100 million loan from BNP
Paribas, Hang Seng Bank Limited and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation that will be used to develop its gold and silver
mine in Martabe, North Sumatra, it said in a statement.
(Investor Daily)
- HOLCIM SEES 2011 NET PROFIT AT 1 TRLN RPH
PT Holcim Indonesia, the nation's third biggest
cement maker, expects to reach 1 trillion rupiah of net profit
this year, up 21 percent from 828 billion rupiah a year earlier
as sales volume may grow by 30 percent to 7.3 million tonnes,
said Irman B. Andriesjah, a company director. (Kontan)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's main stock index slide 0.74 percent on
Tuesday as a warning by ratings agency Standard & Poor's of a
possible mass downgrade of the euro zone kept market investors
wary ahead of the EU summit late this week.
For prices see, for news see.
* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday on hopes
that warnings of mass credit rating downgrades will push
European leaders into coming up with a convincing framework for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later
this week.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European
leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's
debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund.
* U.S. crude oil futures added to gains slightly in
post-settlement trading on Tuesday after data from the American
Petroleum Institute showed a 5 million barrel crude stocks draw
last week, much more than forecast.
* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Tuesday as the euro
zone debt crisis deepened with rating agency Standard & Poor's
warning it may cut the credit ratings of the region that is
threatening to slow the world's economic growth.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0211 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1258.47 0.11% 1.390
USD/JPY 77.7 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0891 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1729.59 0.11% 1.940
US CRUDE 101.36 0.08% 0.090
DOW JONES 12150.13 0.43% 52.30
ASIA ADRS 118.33 -0.76% -0.91
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
(Reporting by Rin Hindriyati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)