JAKARTA Dec 7 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- AGINCOURT SECURES $100 MLN LOAN FOR GOLD MINING EXPANSION

Agincourt Resources, a unit of G-Resources Group Ltd , said it has secured a $100 million loan from BNP Paribas, Hang Seng Bank Limited and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation that will be used to develop its gold and silver mine in Martabe, North Sumatra, it said in a statement. (Investor Daily)

- HOLCIM SEES 2011 NET PROFIT AT 1 TRLN RPH

PT Holcim Indonesia, the nation's third biggest cement maker, expects to reach 1 trillion rupiah of net profit this year, up 21 percent from 828 billion rupiah a year earlier as sales volume may grow by 30 percent to 7.3 million tonnes, said Irman B. Andriesjah, a company director. (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia's main stock index slide 0.74 percent on Tuesday as a warning by ratings agency Standard & Poor's of a possible mass downgrade of the euro zone kept market investors wary ahead of the EU summit late this week.

For prices see, for news see.

* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday on hopes that warnings of mass credit rating downgrades will push European leaders into coming up with a convincing framework for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later this week.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund.

* U.S. crude oil futures added to gains slightly in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a 5 million barrel crude stocks draw last week, much more than forecast.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Tuesday as the euro zone debt crisis deepened with rating agency Standard & Poor's warning it may cut the credit ratings of the region that is threatening to slow the world's economic growth.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0211 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1258.47 0.11% 1.390 USD/JPY 77.7 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0891 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1729.59 0.11% 1.940 US CRUDE 101.36 0.08% 0.090 DOW JONES 12150.13 0.43% 52.30 ASIA ADRS 118.33 -0.76% -0.91 -------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Rin Hindriyati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)