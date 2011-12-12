JAKARTA, Dec 12 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (TIMES IN LOCAL/GMT) - Briefing on the weather outlook from the government's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. 1000 (0300) PRESS DIGEST - WELLSPON INDIA EYES JAKARTA'S INNER CITY TOLL ROAD Indian mining firm Wellspon and an Indonesian consortium have expressed interest to participate in bidding for six Jakarta inner city toll road projects worth 40.02 trillion rupiah, said Ahmad Ghani Gazaly, the head of the toll road regulatory agency. The consortium, consisting of Hutama Karya, Pembangunan Perumahan, Wijaya Karya, Adhi Karya, and Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada, has passed its prequalification bidding process. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8) - TIN EXPORTS SEEN AT 5,000 TONNES IN DEC - ASSOC Tin exports are expected to reach 5,000 tonnes in December, up 127 percent from 2,202 tonnes in November, as local producers plan to resume shipment, said Rudy Irawan, deputy chairman of Indonesia's Tin Association. (Bisnis Indonesia p.10) - PUSRI TO SPEND $2 BLN FOR THREE NEW FACTORIES The holding company of state fertilizer producer Pupuk Sriwidjaja (Pusri) will spend about $2 billion to build two new plants in Java and one in South Sumatra, said CEO Arifin Tasrif adding construction will start in 2012. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 - ALFAMART SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 20 PCT Retail company Sumber Alfaria Trijaya expects revenues in 2012 will reach 21.6 trillion rupiah, up 20 percent from this year's target of 18 trillion rupiah, on expectation of a rise in purchasing power and the expansion of its outlets, said CEO Pudjianto. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3 & Kontan p.4) SUMMARECON TO SPEND 1.3 TRLN RPH FOR 2012 CAPEX Property developer Summarecon Agung will spend 1.3 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year to be used to build a mall in Bekasi and a convention center and sporst club in Serpong on the outskirts of Jakarta, said CEO Johanes Mardjuki. The firm sees sales in 2012 will reach 3.5 trillion rupiah, up 52 percent from this year's target of 2.3 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.13) - BCA FINANCE TO ISSUE BONDS WORTH 3.5 TRLN RPH Car financing firm BCA Finance, a unit of lender Bank Central Asia (BCA) plans to issue 3.5 trillion rupiah in bonds in three stages within two years, said CEO Roni Haslim, adding that in the first stage the firm will issue bonds worth 1.5 trillion rupiah in April 2012. The company sees 2012 new financing will reach 27 trillion rupiah, up 42 percent from this year's target of 19 trillion rupiah. (Kontan p.11) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Asian stocks gained and the euro steadied on Monday after Europe took a step towards fiscal union, but caution may return as EU leaders failed to stem anxiety over whether their fragile safety net is sufficient to stop the debt crisis from spreading. * Indonesia stocks ended 0.6 percent down on Friday. However U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a two-year sovereign debt crisis. * A meeting by OPEC producers in Vienna this week will a focus for oil markets, with Iran saying on Sunday that the global oil market was balanced. * Palm oil future slipped on Friday. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1255.19 1.69% 20.840 USD/JPY 77.65 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0541 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1711.39 0.06% 0.970 US CRUDE 99.44 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12184.26 1.55% 186.56 ASIA ADRS 117.79 1.58% 1.83 -------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. * Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Rin Hindriyati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)