JAKARTA, Dec 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - BUKIT ASAM SEES 2012 SALES AT 18 MLN T Coal miner Bukit Asam sees 2012 coal sales reaching 18 million tonnes, with two-thirds of that going to the domestic market for Perusahaan Listrik Negara and cement producers, said CEO Sukrisno. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9) - MANDIRI EXPECTS TO ACQUIRE MID-SIZED BANK IN 2012 Lender Bank Mandiri plans to acquire a mid-sized lender with total assets of between 10-20 trillion rupiah in 2012, said CEO Zulkifli Zaini. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) - ERAJAYA'S IPO OVERSUBSCRIBED BY 2.2 TIMES Mobile phone retailer Erajaya Swasembada's initial public offering (IPO) was 2.2 times oversubscribed, said CEO Budiarto Halim. The firm plans to sell 920 million shares during an IPO, or 31 percent of its enlarged capital, at a price of 1,000 rupiah per share. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.14) - PTPN III TO RAISE UP TO 4 TRLN RPH FROM IPO State plantation firm Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) III expects to raise 4 trillion rupiah from selling 30 percent of its enlarged capital, during an initial public offering (IPO) next year that will be used for expansion, said CEO Amri Siregar. (Investor Daily p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Indonesian stocks rose 0.9 percent on Monday following Europea's deal to pursue stricter budget rules, though investors remained cautious and the market saw net foreign outflows of $20.6 million. Anticipation that Indonesia will pass a land acquisition law this week prompted gains for toll road operator Jasa Marga , up 1.3 percent, and for construction firms Wijaya Karya Persero and Pembangunan Perumahan, up more than 24 percent. * However, Asian stocks sank early on Tuesday and the euro languished near a two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets. U.S. stocks and oil prices tumbled Monday. * Palm futures fell to their lowest level in more than a month on Monday, tracking comparative oils lower as investors continued to fret about European debt, but expectations of a heavy rainy season helped cap losses. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0032 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1236.47 -1.49 -18.72 USD/JPY 77.92 0.03 0.02 US 10YR 2.03 0.54 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1662.19 -0.21 -3.50 US CRUDE 97.84 0.07 0.07 DOW JONES 12021.39 -1.34 -162.87 ASIA ADRS 115.16 -2.23 -2.63 FTSE 100 5427.86 -1.83 -101.35 -------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Rin Hindriyati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)