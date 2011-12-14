JAKARTA, Dec 14 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- GOVT TO BUILD PALEMBANG OUTER RING ROAD, BRIDGE
Indonesia's public works ministry plans to develop a
22-kilometer eastern outer ring road and a 3.48-kilometer bridge
in Palembang, South Sumatra, worth approximately 5 trillion
rupiah, said Aidil Fikri, a local government official. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.8)
- TIMAH SEES 2012 COAL OUTPUT DOWN TO 800,000 TONNES
Tin producer Timah sees 2012 coal output down to
between 600,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes from a current 1
million tonnes, said Abrun Abubakar, the company's corporate
secretary, adding that it aims to boost output by acquiring coal
mines with coal reserves of up to 50 million tonnes next year.
The firm has secured loans of up to 3 trillion rupiah from both
local and foreign banks to finance the plan. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.i1 & Kontan p.3)
- GOVT SAYS FUEL SUBSIDY IN 2011 REACH 160 TRLN RPH
The government said fuel subsidies until the end of this
year will reach 160 trillion rupiah, or 41.9 million kilolitres,
higher than its budgeted target of 129.7 trillion rupiah, said
finance minister Agus Martowardojo. (Kontan p.2)
- STATE FIRMS TO SPEND 46.52 TRLN RPH ON INFRASTRUCTURE
Nine state-owned companies will spend 46.52 trillion rupiah
on infrastructure projects next year including power plants,
airport, seaports, railway lines and toll roads, as part of the
government's Master Plan for the Acceleration and Expansion of
Indonesia's Economic Development, said deputy state-owned
enterprises minister Mahmuddin Yasin. (Investor Daily p.26)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesian stocks fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday and
net foreign selling of $87.3 million. The biggest bank by market
value Bank Central Asia and the biggest micro lender
Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 1.9 percent and 2.2
percent, respectively.
* Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an
11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to
take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling
effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.
* Palm futures closed hardly changed on Tuesday after
earlier falling to near six-week lows on persistent worries over
the euro zone debt crisis and higher than expected inventory
data.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1225.73 -0.87% -10.740
USD/JPY 77.96 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9721 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1626 -0.30% -4.890
US CRUDE 99.91 -0.23% -0.230
DOW JONES 11954.94 -0.55% -66.45
ASIA ADRS 113.61 -1.35% -1.55
----------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
(Reporting by Rin Hindriyati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)