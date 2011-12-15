JAKARTA, Dec 15 Following is a list of
- FARMERS REJECT SUGAR IMPORTS
Thousands of farmers from Java and Sumatra rallied in
Jakarta on Wednesday to ask the government to cancel its plan to
import sugar next year, said Soemitro Samadikoen, the head of
Indonesia Sugarcane Farmers Association. (Kompas, p. 19)
- GOVT TO ISSUE POLICY TO LIMIT FRUIT IMPORTS
The Agriculture ministry plans to tighten some import rules
to minimise the risk of the spread of pests on exotic quarantine
plants, said Agriculture Minister Suswono.
- MOTORCYCLE SALES IN 2012 SEEN UP 15 PCT Y/Y
Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales are expected to reach
9.43 million units in 2012 and rise 15 percent from this year's
target of 8.2 million units, said Gunadi Sindhuwinata, the
chairman of The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association
(AISI). (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Investor Daily p.8)
- PLN TO BUILD CISOKAN HYDRO POWER PLANT WORTH $800 MLN
State electricity firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara, or PLN,
will build Cisokan hydro-power plant (PLTA), a pump storage
project in West Java, after the government signed a loan
agreement of up to $640 million with the World Bank, said
Bambang Dwiyanto, the company's senior corporate communication
officer.
He said the plant will be equipped with four power
generators, each with an output capacity of 260 megawatts, and
is expected to start operating in 2016. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9 &
Investor Daily p.9)
- JICT TO SPEND 1.5 TRLN RPH FOR SEAPORT EXPANSION
Shipping terminal operator the Jakarta International
Container Terminal (JICT) plans to spend 1.5 trillion Indonesian
rupiah ($165.11 million) next year to expand its annual
container handling capacity to 3 million 20-foot equivalent
units (TEUs) from current 2 million TEUs, said CEO Helman
Sembiring. (Kontan p.15)
