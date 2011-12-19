JAKARTA Dec 19 Following is a list of
PRESS DIGEST
- GOVT PLANS TO OFFER GLOBAL BOND IN FEB 2012
The government plans to issue a global bond in February or
March 2012 to finance its spending, said Rahmat Waluyanto, the
head of the debt office at finance ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.3)
- CONSTRUCTION SPENDING IN 2012 SEEN TO REACH 200 TRLN
RPH-ASSOC
The National Contractors Association (Gapensi) sees
construction spending in 2012 will reach 200 trillion rupiah
($22.14 billion) as the government will start working on some
projects such as Trans-Java toll road connecting Jakarta to
Surabaya, seaports, railways, and reservoir, said the chairman
Soeharsojo. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)
- INDONESIA OPTIMISTIC TO REACH ITS 2012 INVESTMENT TARGET
OF 283 TRLN RPH - GOVT
The government said it would be easier to reach its 2012
investment target of 283 trillion rupiah ($31.32 billion) after
it regained an investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings to
BBB- from previous BB+, said Azhar Lubis, deputy chairman of
Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM). (Kontan p.2)
- BAKRIE BROTHERS SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 20-25 PCT
The holding company of the Bakrie family's business, Bakrie
& Brothers, sees revenues in 2012 growing 20-25
percent in average from this year's target of 13 trillion rupiah
($1.44 billion), said CEO Bobby Gafur S. Umar. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.m2 & Investor Daily p.13)
- CAR SALES IN 2012 TO REACH 950,000 UNITS, RISE 8 PCT Y/Y -
ASSOC
The Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association
(Gaikindo) sees domestic car sales in 2012 will reach 950,000
units, rise 8 percent from this year's expectation at 880,000
units, said the chairman Johnny Darmawan. Up to November, sales
have reached 813,856 units. (Bisnis Indonesia p.18 & Investor
Daily p.8)
- 15 OIL AND GAS PROJECTS TO START PRODUCTION IN 2012
About 15 oil and gas projects to start production in 2012
with total output 1.15 million standard cubic feet per day
(mmscfd) and 32,200 barrels of oil per day (bpd), said deputy
for operation of the oil and gas regulator BPMigas, Rudi
Rubiandini. (Jakarta Post p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia gained 1.8 percent on Friday from its
lowest close since Nov. 29 in heavy volume, backed by net
foreign buying of$34 million, after Fitch gave it an
investment-grade rating.
* Asian stocks fell on Monday on fears possible credit
ratings downgrades of several European countries could derail
progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis, while
the euro steadied after its worst weekly performance in three
months.
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes
with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between
hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
* Brent crude oil futures settled lower on Friday on
persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis following a
warning from credit ratings agency Fitch that it may downgrade
France and six other countries in the bloc.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose by as much as 1.4
percent on Friday, rebounding from the previous day's six-week
low and tracking gains in other markets, but traders expected
the euro zone worries to dampen sentiment.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1219.66 0.32% 3.910
USD/JPY 77.83 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8508 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1600 0.08% 1.250
US CRUDE 93.24 -0.31% -0.290
DOW JONES 11866.39 -0.02% -2.42
ASIA ADRS 111.44 -0.13% -0.15
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,035 rupiah)
