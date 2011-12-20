JAKARTA Dec 20 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT SEES TOTAL INVESTMENT IN OIL AND GAS REACH $18.3 BLN IN 2012

The government expects total investment in oil and gas in 2012 will reach $18.3 billion, up from this year's target of $14.5 billion, said Evita Herawati Legowo, director general oil and gas at energy and mineral resources ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9 & Investor Daily p.9)

- PERTAMINA EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES AT 528 TRLN RPH

State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina sees 2012 revenues reaching 528 trillion rupiah ($58.25 billion), up 16 percent from its 2011 target of 456.5 trillion rupiah with net profits are expected to rise 32 percent to 23.5 trillion rupiah from this year's target of 17.7 trillion rupiah, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. (Kontan p.14 & Investor Daily p.9)

- COAL DEMAND EXPECTED TO REACH 78.97 MLN TONNES IN 2011

The energy and mineral resources ministry reported coal demand in 2011 is expected to reach 78.97 million tonnes driven mostly by demand from steam power plant projects that need a total of 66.28 million tonnes of coal. The ministry also sees domestic coal demand in 2012 will rise to 82 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

- MULTISTRADA TO SPEND 2 TRLN RPH FOR EXPANSION IN 2 YEARS

Tire producer PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk plans to spend up to 2 trillion rupiah ($220.63 million) in two years aiming to boost its production capacity and expand its rubber business, said CEO Pieter Tanuri, adding that the firm will increase annual capacity of its car tire business to 13 million units, up from current capacity of 8.7 million units. (Investor Daily p.13 & Kontan p.3)

- SALES FOR INDUSTRIAL SITE EXPECTED TO REACH 1,500 HECTARES IN 2012

The government esales of industrial site industry are expected to reach 1,500 hectares in 2012, up 50 percent from this year's realized sales estimation of 1,000 hectares due to more conducive business climate in the country, said Dedi Mulyadi, director general for industrial regions development at industry ministry. (Kontan p.14)

- JASA MARGA EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES AT BETWEEN 5.3-5.5 TRLN RPH

Toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk sees 2012 revenues reaching between 5.3-5.5 trillion rupiah ($584.67 million-$606.73 million) up between 12-15 percent from this year forecast revenues of 4.8 trillion rupiah, said CEO Frans Sunito, adding that the firm will spend 6.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year that will be used to build new toll roads and finance its maintenance and operation expenditures. (Investor Daily p.6)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia composite index edged up 0.05 percent on Monday as selective buying in growth stocks such as Indonesian cement firms. PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Astra International Tbk led the turnovers, rose 1.49 percent and 1.41 percent, respectively.

* Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday, but sentiment remained fragile on concerns that efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering and tougher rules to strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their profits.

* Banks dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Monday, with losses accelerating late in the session after Bank of America fell through $5 a share for the first time in nearly three years.

* Oil prices rose on Monday in choppy trading as protests in Kazakhstan raised fears of supply disruption even as concerns about Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty about North Korea after the death of leader Kim Jong-il kept investors cautious.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose on Monday as investors grew concerned over hot weather hurting the South American soy crop, which could potentially limit global supplies of edible oil.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1205.35 -1.17% -14.310 USD/JPY 77.98 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8233 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1597.39 0.29% 4.550 US CRUDE 94.45 0.61% 0.570 DOW JONES 11766.26 -0.84% -100.13 ASIA ADRS 108.84 -2.33% -2.60 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9,065 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindriyati and Rieka Rahadiana)