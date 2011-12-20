JAKARTA Dec 20 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- GOVT SEES TOTAL INVESTMENT IN OIL AND GAS REACH $18.3 BLN
IN 2012
The government expects total investment in oil and gas in
2012 will reach $18.3 billion, up from this year's target of
$14.5 billion, said Evita Herawati Legowo, director general oil
and gas at energy and mineral resources ministry. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.9 & Investor Daily p.9)
- PERTAMINA EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES AT 528 TRLN RPH
State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina sees 2012 revenues
reaching 528 trillion rupiah ($58.25 billion), up 16 percent
from its 2011 target of 456.5 trillion rupiah with net profits
are expected to rise 32 percent to 23.5 trillion rupiah from
this year's target of 17.7 trillion rupiah, said CEO Karen
Agustiawan. (Kontan p.14 & Investor Daily p.9)
- COAL DEMAND EXPECTED TO REACH 78.97 MLN TONNES IN 2011
The energy and mineral resources ministry reported coal
demand in 2011 is expected to reach 78.97 million tonnes driven
mostly by demand from steam power plant projects that need a
total of 66.28 million tonnes of coal. The ministry also sees
domestic coal demand in 2012 will rise to 82 million tonnes.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.9)
- MULTISTRADA TO SPEND 2 TRLN RPH FOR EXPANSION IN 2 YEARS
Tire producer PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk plans
to spend up to 2 trillion rupiah ($220.63 million) in two years
aiming to boost its production capacity and expand its rubber
business, said CEO Pieter Tanuri, adding that the firm will
increase annual capacity of its car tire business to 13 million
units, up from current capacity of 8.7 million units. (Investor
Daily p.13 & Kontan p.3)
- SALES FOR INDUSTRIAL SITE EXPECTED TO REACH 1,500 HECTARES
IN 2012
The government esales of industrial site industry are
expected to reach 1,500 hectares in 2012, up 50 percent from
this year's realized sales estimation of 1,000 hectares due to
more conducive business climate in the country, said Dedi
Mulyadi, director general for industrial regions development at
industry ministry. (Kontan p.14)
- JASA MARGA EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES AT BETWEEN 5.3-5.5 TRLN
RPH
Toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk sees 2012
revenues reaching between 5.3-5.5 trillion rupiah ($584.67
million-$606.73 million) up between 12-15 percent from this year
forecast revenues of 4.8 trillion rupiah, said CEO Frans Sunito,
adding that the firm will spend 6.5 trillion rupiah on capital
expenditure next year that will be used to build new toll roads
and finance its maintenance and operation expenditures.
(Investor Daily p.6)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia composite index edged up 0.05 percent on
Monday as selective buying in growth stocks such as Indonesian
cement firms. PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Astra
International Tbk led the turnovers, rose 1.49 percent
and 1.41 percent, respectively.
* Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday, but
sentiment remained fragile on concerns that efforts to contain
the euro zone debt crisis were faltering and tougher rules to
strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their profits.
* Banks dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Monday, with
losses accelerating late in the session after Bank of America
fell through $5 a share for the first time in nearly three
years.
* Oil prices rose on Monday in choppy trading as protests in
Kazakhstan raised fears of supply disruption even as concerns
about Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty about North Korea
after the death of leader Kim Jong-il kept investors cautious.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose on Monday as
investors grew concerned over hot weather hurting the South
American soy crop, which could potentially limit global supplies
of edible oil.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1205.35 -1.17% -14.310
USD/JPY 77.98 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8233 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1597.39 0.29% 4.550
US CRUDE 94.45 0.61% 0.570
DOW JONES 11766.26 -0.84% -100.13
ASIA ADRS 108.84 -2.33% -2.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,065 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindriyati and Rieka Rahadiana)