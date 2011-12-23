JAKARTA Dec 23 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BUKIT ASAM TO SPEND 1.7 TRLN RPH FOR CAPEX IN 2012

State-controlled coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk plans to spend 1.7 trillion rupiah ($187.53 million) on capital expenditure (capex) next year, up 31 percent from 2011 capex of 1.3 trillion rupiah to be used to develop infrastructure and finance its routine spending, said newly appointed CEO Milawarma. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1 & Kontan p.3)

- CONSORTIUM JAKARTA TOLLROAD DEVELOPMENT WINS SIX TOLL ROAD PROJECTS WORTH 40.02 TRLN RPH

A consortium, Jakarta Tollroad Development, that consists of PT Hutama Karya, PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk, PT Wijaya Karya Tbk, PT Adhi Karya Tbk, and PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada Tbk is likely to win a tender to build six Jakarta inner city toll roads worth 40.02 trillion rupiah ($4.41 billion) after India's Wellspon failed to pass the prequalification bidding process, said head of toll road regulatory agency Ahmad Ghani Ghazali. (Bisnis Indonesia p 8, Kontan p.20 & Investor Daily p.6)

- INDONESIA 2012 CEMENT SALES SEEN AT 48.15 MLN TONNES

Domestic cement sales in 2012 are expected to reach 48.15 million tonnes, up 7 percent from this year's forecast of 45 million tonnes, boosted by around 30 infrastructure projects worth $15.25 billion until 2014 that may require up to 4 million tonnes of cement, said corporate secretary of PT Semen Gresik Tbk, Sunardi Prionomurti. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's main stock index Indonesia ended flat on Thursday as short term players quickly booked profits amid weaknesses in Asia and nagging concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

* Asian stocks edged up on Friday, as signs of a strengthening economy in the United States encouraged a modest year-end rally in riskier assets.

* U.S. stocks rose in another thinly traded session on Thursday, putting the S&P on track for its third straight advance after data pointed to ongoing improvement in the labor market and reinforced expectations for a rally into the end of the year.

* U.S. crude futures ended higher a fourth straight session on Thursday as violence in Iraq and upcoming Iranian navy exercises raised fears of potential supply disruptions, while supportive labor and consumer sentiment data also provided lift for oil.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a near two week high on Thursday as traders focused more on heavy rains potentially disrupting production than fixating on concerns of euro zone debt crisis eroding global economic growth.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2357 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1254 0.83% 10.280 USD/JPY 78.17 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9528 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1607.74 0.11% 1.840 US CRUDE 99.39 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 12169.65 0.51% 61.91 ASIA ADRS 113.01 0.96% 1.07 --------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 9,065 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindriyati and Rieka Rahadiana)