JAKARTA, Dec 30 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - PERTAMINA, SAUDI ARAMCO TO BUILD $9 BLN OIL REFINERY State oil and gas firm Pertamina and Saudi Aramco plan to build an oil refinery in Tuban, East Java, investing up to $9 billion, said Edi Setianto, Pertamina's refinery director. (Investor Daily p.9) - JASA MARGA RAISES 2012 CAPEX TO 7.7 TRLN RPH State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk plans to spend 7.7 trillion rupiah ($848.72 million) for capital expenditure in 2012, up from an earlier target of 6.5 trillion rupiah, to finance nine new toll roads in Java, Bali and in the outskirts of Jakarta, said CEO Frans Sunito. (Investor Daily p.13) - SMARTFREN TO RAISE 1.34 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE Telecommunication firm PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk said it planned to raise up to 1.34 trillion rupiah from a rights issue and 75 percent of the proceeds would be used for debt financing. The firm expected to sell 13.36 billion shares at a price of 100 rupiah per share. (Investor Daily p.14, Kontan p.3) - DIAN SWASTATIKA TO SELL 1,211 TELECOM TOWERS Power and infrastructure firm PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk , controlled by Sinarmas Group, said it planned to sell all of its 1,304 telecommunication towers worth 690.38 billion rupiah to PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera, to focus more in coal mining and the power sector. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Kontan p.3) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Indonesia's main stock index rose 1.05 percent on Thursday helped by late bargain-hunting in big caps and dividend-yielding stocks, but trade remained quiet with many market players away for year-end holidays. * U.S. stocks rallied about 1 percent on Thursday as data signaled a positive trend for the economy, but gold prices fell for a fourth consecutive session as investors constrained by tight liquidity resulting from the euro-zone debt crisis were forced to sell. * U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back in positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy. * Oil rose on Thursday as gains in the stock market and shortcovering helped shake off early losses caused by a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures dropped on Thursday in cautious year-end trading, but losses were limited by worries that heavy rains may hit production in second-largest producer Malaysia. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0026 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1263.02 1.07% 13.380 USD/JPY 77.63 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9179 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1549.79 0.28% 4.390 US CRUDE 99.77 0.12% 0.130 DOW JONES 12287.04 1.12% 135.63 ASIA ADRS 112.63 1.31% 1.46 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 9072.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)