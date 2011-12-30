JAKARTA, Dec 30 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- PERTAMINA, SAUDI ARAMCO TO BUILD $9 BLN OIL REFINERY
State oil and gas firm Pertamina and Saudi Aramco
plan to build an oil refinery in Tuban, East Java, investing up
to $9 billion, said Edi Setianto, Pertamina's refinery director.
(Investor Daily p.9)
- JASA MARGA RAISES 2012 CAPEX TO 7.7 TRLN RPH
State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk plans to
spend 7.7 trillion rupiah ($848.72 million) for capital
expenditure in 2012, up from an earlier target of 6.5 trillion
rupiah, to finance nine new toll roads in Java, Bali and in the
outskirts of Jakarta, said CEO Frans Sunito. (Investor Daily
p.13)
- SMARTFREN TO RAISE 1.34 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
Telecommunication firm PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk said
it planned to raise up to 1.34 trillion rupiah from a rights
issue and 75 percent of the proceeds would be used for debt
financing. The firm expected to sell 13.36 billion shares at a
price of 100 rupiah per share. (Investor Daily p.14, Kontan p.3)
- DIAN SWASTATIKA TO SELL 1,211 TELECOM TOWERS
Power and infrastructure firm PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk
, controlled by Sinarmas Group, said it planned to sell
all of its 1,304 telecommunication towers worth 690.38 billion
rupiah to PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera, to focus more in coal mining
and the power sector. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Kontan p.3)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's main stock index rose 1.05 percent on
Thursday helped by late bargain-hunting in big caps and
dividend-yielding stocks, but trade remained quiet with many
market players away for year-end holidays.
* U.S. stocks rallied about 1 percent on Thursday as data
signaled a positive trend for the economy, but gold prices fell
for a fourth consecutive session as investors constrained by
tight liquidity resulting from the euro-zone debt crisis were
forced to sell.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back
in positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day of
the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy.
* Oil rose on Thursday as gains in the stock market and
shortcovering helped shake off early losses caused by a rise in
U.S. crude stockpiles.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures dropped on Thursday in
cautious year-end trading, but losses were limited by worries
that heavy rains may hit production in second-largest producer
Malaysia.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0026 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1263.02 1.07% 13.380
USD/JPY 77.63 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9179 -- 0.019
SPOT GOLD 1549.79 0.28% 4.390
US CRUDE 99.77 0.12% 0.130
DOW JONES 12287.04 1.12% 135.63
ASIA ADRS 112.63 1.31% 1.46
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9072.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)