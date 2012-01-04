JAKARTA, Jan 4 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (TIMES IN LOCAL/GMT) * Chief economic minister will hold a meeting on food security. 4 p.m (0900) PRESS DIGEST GOVT SEES 2012 EXPORT GROWTH SLOWER TO 10.2 PCT OF GDP The planning ministry forecasts exports will grow at a rate of 10.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, slower than its 2011 expectation of 15.4 percent as world trade volume slows, said the minister Armida Alisjahbana. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3) GOVT APPOINTS PELINDO II EXECUTOR FOR KALIBARU PORT PROJECT The government has appointed state port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Pelindo II) as project executor for the Kalibaru port project in north Jakarta, which is worth 6.2 trillion rupiah. The port is expected to be completed in 2014, said Hatta Rajasa, chief economic minister. (Bisnis Indonesia p.14) UNITED TRACTORS SEES 2012 SALES TO RISE 10 PCT Heavy equipment provider PT United Tractors Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, forecasts sales in 2012 will rise 10 percent from last year's target of 8,200 units, said Sara K. Loebis, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan p.4) PERTAMINA SEES 2012 IMPORTS OF FUEL AT 13.5 MLN KILOLITERS State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina is expected to import 13.5 million kiloliters of fuel products in 2012, said Muhammad Harun, the company's vice president of communication. Pertamina can only produce 41 million kiloliters of gasoil for domestic needs and domestic demand could reach 54.5 million kiloliters, up from last year's 52.4 million kiloliters. (Kontan p .14) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Jakarta's composite index gained 1.3 percent on Tuesday as sentiment was boosted by a rally in European stocks and positive Chinese economic data. Indonesia saw a net foreign inflow of $87.3 million. * Asian stocks and the euro firmed on Wednesday, as investor risk appetite returned after upbeat U.S. and European economic data boosted global shares and commodities and hopes for improved growth outlook grew despite worries over the euro zone debt crisis. * U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new year, though questions remain about whether a rally can be sustained. * Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the highest settlement since May, fueled by strong economic data from the United States and China and mounting concern about supply disruption from Iran.. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a six-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by strong crude prices and expectations of lower output in Southeast Asian producers due to wet weather. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0037 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.06 1.55 19.46 USD/JPY 76.67 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 1.96 0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1601.99 -0.01 -0.20 US CRUDE 102.97 0.01 0.01 DOW JONES 12397.38 1.47 179.82 ASIA ADRS 117.01 3.27 3.70 FTSE 100 5699.91 2.29 127.63 -------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. * Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9,135 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)