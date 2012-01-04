JAKARTA, Jan 4 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
that may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (TIMES IN LOCAL/GMT)
* Chief economic minister will hold a meeting on food
security. 4 p.m (0900)
PRESS DIGEST
GOVT SEES 2012 EXPORT GROWTH SLOWER TO 10.2 PCT OF GDP
The planning ministry forecasts exports will grow at a rate
of 10.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, slower than
its 2011 expectation of 15.4 percent as world trade volume
slows, said the minister Armida Alisjahbana. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.3)
GOVT APPOINTS PELINDO II EXECUTOR FOR KALIBARU PORT PROJECT
The government has appointed state port operator PT
Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Pelindo II) as project executor for the
Kalibaru port project in north Jakarta, which is worth 6.2
trillion rupiah. The port is expected to be completed in 2014,
said Hatta Rajasa, chief economic minister. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.14)
UNITED TRACTORS SEES 2012 SALES TO RISE 10 PCT
Heavy equipment provider PT United Tractors Tbk, a
unit of PT Astra International Tbk, forecasts sales in
2012 will rise 10 percent from last year's target of 8,200
units, said Sara K. Loebis, the company's corporate secretary.
(Kontan p.4)
PERTAMINA SEES 2012 IMPORTS OF FUEL AT 13.5 MLN KILOLITERS
State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina is expected to import
13.5 million kiloliters of fuel products in 2012, said Muhammad
Harun, the company's vice president of communication. Pertamina
can only produce 41 million kiloliters of gasoil for domestic
needs and domestic demand could reach 54.5 million kiloliters,
up from last year's 52.4 million kiloliters. (Kontan p .14)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's composite index gained 1.3 percent on
Tuesday as sentiment was boosted by a rally in European stocks
and positive Chinese economic data. Indonesia saw a net foreign
inflow of $87.3 million.
* Asian stocks and the euro firmed on Wednesday, as investor
risk appetite returned after upbeat U.S. and European economic
data boosted global shares and commodities and hopes for
improved growth outlook grew despite worries over the euro zone
debt crisis.
* U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin
the new year, though questions remain about whether a rally can
be sustained.
* Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the
highest settlement since May, fueled by strong economic data
from the United States and China and mounting concern about
supply disruption from Iran..
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a six-week high
on Tuesday, buoyed by strong crude prices and expectations of
lower output in Southeast Asian producers due to wet
weather.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0037 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1277.06 1.55 19.46
USD/JPY 76.67 -0.01 -0.01
US 10YR 1.96 0.10 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1601.99 -0.01 -0.20
US CRUDE 102.97 0.01 0.01
DOW JONES 12397.38 1.47 179.82
ASIA ADRS 117.01 3.27 3.70
FTSE 100 5699.91 2.29 127.63
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,135 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)