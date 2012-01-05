JAKARTA, Jan 5 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (TIMES IN LOCAL/GMT) * Finance minister Agus Martowardojo to hold press conference on 2012 fiscal policy. 10 a.m (0300) PRESS DIGEST GOVT TO GIVE TAX BREAK FOR 129 SECTORS Indonesia will give a tax allowance to investors committing at least 1 trillion rupiahs worth of investment in any of 129 sectors including agro processing, renewable resources, infrastructure, tyre and lubricant oils, said Indra Darmawan, director for investment deregulation at the investment coordinating board (BKPM). The goal of the break is to boost investment, he said.(Bisnis Indonesia p.1, Kontan p.1,2 & Investor Daily p.20) MANUFACTURING EXPORTS STAGNANT IN 2012 AT $125 BLN -GOVT The industry ministry forecasts manufacturing exports in 2012 will remain flat, falling 0.8 percent to $125 billion from $126.5 billion in the previous year, as import demands from Europe, the United States, Japan, Singapore, China and India slow, said Agus Tjahjana, international industrial cooperation director general. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) ANGKASA PURA I TO SPEND 5.7 TRLN RPH ON AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I plans to spend 5.7 trillion rupiah to develop airports including Syamsuddin Noor airport in Banjarmasin, Ngurah Rai airport in Bali and Sepinggan airport in Balikpapan, said CEO Tommy Soetomo. Loans and bond issues will finance the spending, he said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i5) INDOCEMENT TO SPEND $250 MLN IN 2012 FOR NEW FACTORIES Cement producer PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk plans to spend around $150-$250 million to build two factories worth $500 million with a total capacity of between 2-2.5 million tonnes per year, as domestic demand rises, said Sahat Panggabean, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan p.4) BUMI RESOURCES SEES 2012 COAL OUTPUT AT 85 MLN TONNES Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk expects its coal output in 2012 to reach around 75-85 million tonnes, up 14-29 percent from last year, due to high demand from domestic and overseas markets mainly China and India, said Dileep Srivastava, the company's director(Kontan p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Jakarta's Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to the highest in more than three months on Wednesday as renewed appetite for risk and strength in oil prices attracted funds to commodities and energy shares. * Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as concerns about the ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge public debt dampened investor risk appetite ahead of a French bond auction later in the day. * Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid the lingering euro zone's debt problems. * U.S. and Brent crude oil futures held on to gains on Wednesday after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a larger-than-expected weekly draw in U.S. crude stocks, with sharp increases in product inventories keeping further upside moves in check. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed unchanged on Wednesday as an improving global economic outlook offset profit-taking after a weather-fuelled rally that lifted the market to a six-week high the previous day. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0024 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.30 0.02 0.24 USD/JPY 76.66 -0.07 -0.05 US 10YR 1.97 -0.52 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1611.69 0.07 1.09 US CRUDE 103.27 0.05 0.05 DOW JONES 12418.42 0.17 21.04 ASIA ADRS 117.00 -0.01 -0.01 FTSE 100 5668.45 -0.55 -31.46 -------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. * Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9,145 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)