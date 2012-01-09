JAKARTA, Jan 9 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - BANK MUAMALAT PLANS TO ISSUE 1.25 TRLN RPH SUKUK IN H1 PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia Tbk, Indonesia's second largest sharia lender, plans to issue a sub-ordinated sukuk worth 800 billion Indonesian rupiah($87.96 million)and a global sukuk worth $50 million in the first half of this year, said CEO Arviyan Arifin. (Bisnis Indonesia p.4) - CIPUTRA PROPERTY TO EXPAND INTO LOW-COST HOTEL BUSINESS Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to expand into the low-cost hotel business with a total investment of up to 270 billion rupiah by building six budget hotels this year, three of which are planned in Bandung, Yogyakarta and Semarang, said CEO Artadinata Djangkar. (Kontan p.4) - PAN BROTHERS TARGETS PRODUCTIONS UP 62.6 PCT THIS YR Garment producer PT Pan Brothers Tbk plans to raise production by 62.6 percent this year with the help of two new factories in Central Java. The developments are expected to be completed in the first quarter of this year, said Fitri R. Hartono, the company's finance director. (Kontan p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Jakarta's benchmark stock index fell 0.94 percent on Friday as investors were nervous ahead of U.S. job data later in the day, but Southeast Asian stock markets ended the first week of the year with modest gains. * The euro sank against the dollar and the yen and Asian stocks stalled on Monday, as renewed gloom about the fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of vigour in the U.S. economy. * U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though news that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not whet interest in equities on Friday. * Brent crude prices edged up on Friday and gained more than 5 percent for the week as anxiety over Iran and potential supply disruptions countered the dollar's strength on better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and concerns about Europe's economy. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures gained on Friday as prospects of erratic weather hurting production overshadowed renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.81 -0.25% -3.250 USD/JPY 76.94 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9578 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1609.49 -0.46% -7.490 US CRUDE 101.35 -0.21% -0.210 DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78 ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18 -------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. * Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9095.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)