(Adds digest)
JAKARTA, Jan 11 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
DELMA MINING TO START PRODUCTION IN H2
Coal miner PT Delma Mining Corporation expects to start
producing coal from its mine in East Kalimantan in the second
half of this year, with an initial output of 50,000 tonnes that
will all be exported to India, said CEO Bob Kamandanu. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.9)
PETROGRES TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH FOR 2012 CAPEX
Fertilizer producer PT Petrokimia Gresik (Petrogres) will
spend 1 trillion rupiah ($109.23 million) on capital expenditure
this year that will be used to build an ammonia plant worth $700
million, an acid phosphate factory worth $200 million and other
supporting infrastructure facilities such as a port and road,
said CEO Hidayat Nyakman. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
STAR ENERGY SEES 2012 OUTPUT AT 11,000 BOEPD
Oil and gas firm Star Energy expects to produce 11,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day this year, including 3,480
barrels of oil per day and 42 million metric standard cubic feet
of gas per day from its Kakap field in Sumatra, said CEO Asrin
Haznam. (Investor Daily p.9)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's benchmark stock index rose 1.3 percent
on Tuesday as a strong oil market attracted broad-based buying
in commodities-related stocks and volume picked up, although
continuing concern over euro zone sovereign debt kept foreign
inflows in check.
* Asian shares hit a month-high on Wednesday, buoyed by
optimism about the world's top two economies and relief France
is not facing an imminent debt rating cut, but the euro
struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of
key auctions.
* U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led
by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company
Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday as optimism about U.S.
economic growth, anxiety about Iran's nuclear program dispute
with the West and unrest in Nigeria overrode concerns about
Europe's economy and debt crisis.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures were unchanged on Tuesday
as concerns that erratic weather in South America and Southeast
Asia could hurt oilseed production offset uncertainty over the
euro zone debt crisis.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET
CHG CHG
S&P 500 1,292.08 0.89% 11.380
USD/JPY 76.86 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD $1,634.29 0.11% 1.800
US CRUDE $102.14 -0.10% -0.100
DOW JONES 12462.47 0.56% 69.78
ASIA ADRS 118.30 1.67% 1.94
--------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
($1 = 9,155 rupiah)
(Reporting by Matthew Bigg and Rin Hindryati)