JAKARTA, Jan 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - KILLARA EYES COAL, GOLD MINES IN SULAWESI, PAPUA Australian mining firm Killara Resources Ltd aims to buy five coal and gold mining concessions in Sulawesi and Papua, said Ridwan Zachrie, CEO of PT Killara Indonesia, adding that it has talked with local miners such as PT Adaro Energy Tbk and PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9) - GARUDA SEES 2012 NET PROFITS UP 21 PCT Indonesia's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk expects this year's net profits to rise 21 percent to 907.5 billion rupiah ($99.07 million), said CEO Emirsyah Satar. (Investor Daily p.1) - GOVT SAYS HARD TO ACHIEVE 2012 RICE OUTPUT TARGET Indonesia will struggle to achieve its rice output target of 72 million tonnes in 2012 after missing its target last year when it produced 65 million tonnes out of a forecast 69 million tonnes, said deputy agriculture minister Rusman Heriawan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.12 & Investor Daily p.7) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Indonesia's benchmark stock index ended unchanged on Thursday, with appetite for risk assets weak across Asia as investors waited for a Spanish debt sale that is seen as a key test of confidence amid nagging concerns about Europe's debt crisis. * Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week on Friday as strong demand for Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later in the day. * The S&P 500 closed at a five-month high for the third day on Thursday but had difficulty extending gains in the face of lackluster economic data and another European bond market test. * Oil prices tumbled on Thursday in a late sell-off sparked by a report that a proposed European Union ban on imports of Iranian crude would be phased in over six months, reinforcing news already published by Reuters. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Thursday, tracking an earlier decline in soy futures as rains in Argentina provided temporary relief to the drought-stressed crops while investors remained cautious ahead of a key U.S. report. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1295.5 0.23% 3.020 USD/JPY 76.76 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9281 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1647.89 -0.12% -1.910 US CRUDE 99.43 0.33% 0.330 DOW JONES 12471.02 0.17% 21.57 ASIA ADRS 118.36 -0.12% -0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------ LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. * Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 9,160 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati; Editing by XX)