- KILLARA EYES COAL, GOLD MINES IN SULAWESI, PAPUA
Australian mining firm Killara Resources Ltd aims to
buy five coal and gold mining concessions in Sulawesi and Papua,
said Ridwan Zachrie, CEO of PT Killara Indonesia, adding that it
has talked with local miners such as PT Adaro Energy Tbk
and PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.9)
- GARUDA SEES 2012 NET PROFITS UP 21 PCT
Indonesia's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk
expects this year's net profits to rise 21 percent to 907.5
billion rupiah ($99.07 million), said CEO Emirsyah Satar.
(Investor Daily p.1)
- GOVT SAYS HARD TO ACHIEVE 2012 RICE OUTPUT TARGET
Indonesia will struggle to achieve its rice output target of 72
million tonnes in 2012 after missing its target last year when
it produced 65 million tonnes out of a forecast 69 million
tonnes, said deputy agriculture minister Rusman Heriawan.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.12 & Investor Daily p.7)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index ended unchanged
on Thursday, with appetite for risk assets weak across Asia as
investors waited for a Spanish debt sale that is seen as a key
test of confidence amid nagging concerns about Europe's debt
crisis.
* Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung
near its strongest in a week on Friday as strong demand for
Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of
another auction from Rome later in the day.
* The S&P 500 closed at a five-month high for the third day
on Thursday but had difficulty extending gains in the face of
lackluster economic data and another European bond market test.
* Oil prices tumbled on Thursday in a late sell-off sparked
by a report that a proposed European Union ban on imports of
Iranian crude would be phased in over six months, reinforcing
news already published by Reuters.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Thursday,
tracking an earlier decline in soy futures as rains in Argentina
provided temporary relief to the drought-stressed crops while
investors remained cautious ahead of a key U.S. report.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1295.5 0.23% 3.020
USD/JPY 76.76 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9281 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1647.89 -0.12% -1.910
US CRUDE 99.43 0.33% 0.330
DOW JONES 12471.02 0.17% 21.57
ASIA ADRS 118.36 -0.12% -0.14
------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,160 rupiah)
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati; Editing by
XX)