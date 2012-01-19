JAKARTA Jan 19 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA
- Indonesia's investment board to announce the realisastion
of foreign direct investment in 2011 in Jakarta 1100 (0400 GMT)
PRESS DIGEST
- HOLCIM SEES CEMENT OUTPUT AT 10 MLN T IN 2012
PT Holcim Indonesia, a cement maker, plans to
boost its production capacity to 10 million tonnes this year, up
from 8.3 million tonnes last year, on strong demand from
residential developers, said Rusli Setiawan, a company director.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
- KRAKATAU-POSCO STEEL PLANT TO START OPERATION IN 2013
PT Krakatau Steel, Southeast Asia's biggest steel
maker, expects its joint-owned $3 billion steel factory, which
currently under construction, with South Korean's POSCO
to start operation in 2013, said Krakatau's CEO
Fazwar Bujang. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesian stocks pushed higher on Wednesday, reversing
early losses after Moody's upgraded the credit status of
Southeast Asia's biggest economy to investment grade, with banks
rallying following deposit ratings upgrades by the ratings
agency.
* Asian shares rose to a two-month high and the euro
firmed on Thursday after news that the International Monetary
Fund was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis helped to ease worries about Europe's funding
difficulties.
* U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on
Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help
countries hit by the European debt crisis, while
forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some
worries over bank profits.
* Brent crude oil futures dropped back on Wednesday as a
weak demand outlook overshadowed hopes the International
Monetary Fund would be able to raise more money to help resolve
Europe's debt crisis.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures inched up on Wednesday as
expectations that erratic weather in South America and Southeast
Asia could limit edible oil supply overshadowed lingering
European debt worries.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1308.04 1.11% 14.370
USD/JPY 76.72 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8896 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1661.84 0.14% 2.380
US CRUDE 101.41 0.82% 0.820
DOW JONES 12578.95 0.78% 96.88
ASIA ADRS 120.13 1.37% 1.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,047.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau & Rin Hindryati; editing by
Michael Taylor)