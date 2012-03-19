BRIEF-Tallinna Kaubamaja announces architectural competition for Tallinna Kaubamaja quarter
JAKARTA, March 19 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST TRIKOMSEL ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN GLOBAL TELESHOP Telecommunication products supplier PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk h as bought a n 80 percent s take i n PT Global Teleshop fo r $100 million, says th e firm's right issue prospectus. (Investor Daily p.13) AUTO FINANCING SEEN DOWN 30-50 PCT IN 2012 - ASSOC The Indonesian Association of Financial Services forecasts that 2012 car and motorbike f inancing will f all about 3 0-50 percent after the government introduced a new policy on minimum down payment for automotive loans at 20 to 30 percent, Ch airman Wiwie Kurnia said. (I nvestor Daily p.22 & Bisnis Indonesia p.6) HM SAMPOERNA RECORDS 2011 NET PROFITS UP 25 PCT Indonesian cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna reported net profit of 8.06 trillion rupiah ($882.80 million) in 2011, up 25 percent from a year earlier as net sales rose 22 percent to 52.85 trillion rupiah from the same period a year ago. (Kontan p.3) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's stock market fell 0.3 percent on Friday as players locked in profits. * Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen on Monday with investors buoyed after the U.S. market hit an almost four-year high last week and with higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone. * The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities near four-year highs. * Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday on support from the continuing tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear program and the potential for supply disruptions in the region along with the weaker dollar. * Malaysian palm oil futures were almost flat on Friday, as some traders booked profits from a nine-month high notched in the previous session, while strong exports and soybean supply fears in drought-hit South America supported prices. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.17 0.11% 1.570 USD/JPY 83.44 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3138 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1660.29 0.41% 6.800 US CRUDE 107.39 0.31% 0.340 DOW JONES 13232.62 -0.15% -20.14 ASIA ADRS 131.30 0.12% 0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,130 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)
ISTANBUL, June 12 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) was priced at 43 lira per share, domestic coordinator Is Yatrim said on Monday, a price at the bottom end of the range and valuing the company at some 2.14 billion lira ($606 million).