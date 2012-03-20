JAKARTA, March 20 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (IN GMT) NISSAN-RENAULT PRESS CONFERENCE CEO of Nissan-Renault, Japanese-Franco auto group, Carlos Ghosn, to hold a news conference during a two-day visit.(0500) GOVERNMENT BONDS AUCTION RESULT The finance ministry is to announce results of a bond auction.(0800) PRESS DIGEST NISSAN-RENAULT BOOSTS INVESTMENT TO $400 MLN Japanese-Franco auto group, Renault-Nissan alliance will increase its investment to $400 million from $100 million to build a factory in Cikampek, West Java, as it plans to make Indonesia a production hub for Southeast Asia, said industry minister M.S. Hidayat. (Investor Daily p.8 & The Jakarta Post p.1) BANK JATIM APPOINTS TWO UNDERWRITERS FOR IPO East Java provincial lender Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Timur (Jatim) has appointed Mandiri Sekuritas and Bahana Securities as underwriters for its initial public offering this year, said director Eko Antono, adding that it expects to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($109.53 million). (Bisnis Indonesia p.5) TOWER BERSAMA SEEKS $325 MLN LOAN Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk aims to get a $325 million loan in the second quarter to finance tower expansion, said CEO Herman Setya Budi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Jakarta composite index inched down 0.09 percent on Monday with banks and property stocks under pressure after the central bank announcement on Friday it would limit the size of housing loans to prevent price bubbles and excessive lending. * The dollar fell on Tuesday as easing fears about the threat posed to the euro zone by Greece diminished the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal, while Asian shares crept higher following a rally on Wall Street. * The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock. * Brent crude oil futures edged lower on Monday on prospects that Libya would return to full pre-war export levels by April this year and on rising production from Saudi Arabia, but worries about Iran supply disruption limited the day's losses. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as investors booked profits on concerns the market was overbought, although losses were capped by upbeat demand prospects and soybean supply fears in drought-hit South America. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.75 0.4 5.580 USD/JPY 83.38 0.01 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3753 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1662.45 0.12 2.050 US CRUDE 107.78 -0.29 -0.310 DOW JONES 13239.13 0.05 6.51 ASIA ADRS 131.68 0.29 0.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,130 rupiah) (Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)