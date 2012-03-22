JAKARTA, March 22 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST LIPPO KARAWACI 2011 NET PROFIT UP 35 PCT Y/Y Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk reported net profit of 708 billion rupiah ($77.42 million) in 2011, up 35 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to growth in the residential and hospitals sector, said CEO Ketut Budi Wijaya. (Investor Daily p.13, Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Kontan p.4) ANTAM 2011 NET PROFIT GROWS 14.5 PCT Y/Y State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk reported a net profit of 1.93 trillion rupiah ($211.04 million) in 2011, up 14.5 percent from a year ago as revenues rose 18 percent driven by an increase in sales volume of ferro nickel, nickel ore and gold. (Investor Daily p.14) GARUDA SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 21 PCT Y/Y Indonesia's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk expects its 2012 revenues to reach 32.79 trillion rupiah ($3.59 billion), up 21 percent year-on-year, backed by 22 new airplanes and new routes, said CEO Emirsyah Satar. (Kontan p.5 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i4) INDOMOBIL TO SPEND 1.6 TRLN RPH FOR CAR DEALERSHIPS Car distribution firm and sole agent of Japanese Nissan Motor Co, Indomobil Group plans to spend up to 1.58 trillion rupiah ($172.77 million) to double showrooms to 150 units by 2015, said Jusak Kertowidjojo, CEO of PT Indomobil Sukses International Tbk. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Jakarta composite index rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, buoyed by busing in late trade while world stocks held below a recent 8-month high as investors anticipated that further evidence of a recovery in the U.S. economy could add fuel to this year's risk rally and ease concerns about slowing China growth. * Asian shares inched up on Thursday but remained in ranges as investors waited for manufacturing data from China and the euro zone due this session for more clues about the state of their economies. * U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs. * U.S. crude oil futures ended up more than 1 percent Wednesday, recovering from the sharp losses of Tuesday, after government data showed a surprise draw down in domestic crude stockpile last. * Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded slightly on Wednesday, as an upbeat demand outlook for the edible oil offset earlier losses on the back of lower crude oil that was weighed by Saudi Arabia's supply pledge. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.89 -0.19% -2.630 USD/JPY 83.24 -0.18% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2996 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1651.49 0.09% 1.540 US CRUDE 106.99 -0.26% -0.270 DOW JONES 13124.62 -0.35% -45.57 ASIA ADRS 129.36 -0.39% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,145 rupiah) (Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)