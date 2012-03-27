JAKARTA, March 27 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
EXIMBANK TO ISSUE GLOBAL BOND WORTH $300 MLN
Indonesia's export financing agency Eximbank will issue $300
million in global bonds in the first half of 2012 to finance its
2013 expansion plans, said finance director Basuki Setyadjid,
adding it has appointed Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, and Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi as underwriters. (Investor Daily p.1)
JAN-FEB TYRE SALES DOWN 5 PCT TO 8.24 MLN UNITS Y/Y
Indonesia's tyre sales in January and February fell 5
percent to 8.24 million units from 8.66 million units in the
same period last year, due to the global economic slowdown in
Europe and the U.S., said Aziz Pane, the chairman of Indonesia's
tyre manufacturers association. (Investor Daily p.8 & Bisnis
Indonesia p.i8)
INDOCEMENT TO BOOST ANNUAL CAPACITY UP TO 30 MLN TONNES
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa, Indonesia's
biggest cement maker by market value, is planning to nearly
double its production capacity by 2017 to 30 million tonnes per
year, from a current 18.6 million tonnes, by investing up to
$2.6 billion to anticipate increasing demand, said director Tju
Lie Sukanto. (Investor Daily p.13)
LIPPO CIKARANG 2011 NET PROFIT SOARS TO 258 BLN RPH
Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang booked 258
billion rupiah net profit in 2011, near four times the level a
year earlier. Revenues more than doubled to 902 billion rupiah,
said CEO Meow Chong Loh. (Investor Daily p.14)
TOWER BERSAMA TO SELL 5 PCT STAKE
Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure said it would sell 239.8 million shares
or 5 percent of its capital to telecommunication firm PT Indosat
at 2,757 rupiah per share to acquire 2,500 towers from
Indosat. (Investor Daily p.14)
PANIN BANK RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT OF 2.05 TRLN RPH
Lender PT Bank Panin booked 2.05 trillion rupiah
net profit in 2011, up 41 percent from 1.45 trillion rupiah a
year earlier, driven by higher interest and operating income and
27 percent loan growth in 2011, deputy CEO Roosniati Salihin
said. (Investor Daily p.22)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index dropped 0.4 percent while
most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday in moderate
volume as a decline in new U.S. home sales added to concerns
about slowing global growth, weighing on shares of resources and
materials firms.
* Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday and the dollar eased
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose
monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment even
though the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement
* Global stocks rallied while S&P 500 rebounded from its
worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high and the
dollar retreated on Monday after U .S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said that in order to reduce unemployment, easy
monetary policy should stay in place.
* Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest
rates will be kept low.
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a one-year
high on Monday as strong exports data and drought woes in
soy-producing South America boosted investor sentiment.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1416.51 1.39% 19.400
USD/JPY 82.96 0.13% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2532 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1688.96 -0.16% -2.780
US CRUDE 107.06 0.03% 0.020
DOW JONES 13241.63 1.23% 160.90
ASIA ADRS 130.25 1.04% 1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)