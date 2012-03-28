JAKARTA, March 28 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

SEMEN GRESIK SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 15 PCT

Indonesia's largest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk expects 2012 revenues to hit 15 trillion rupiah, a rise of 15 percent year-on-year, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. Soetjipto added that he was optimistic the firm would hit the 2012 output target of 23 million tonnes. (Investor Daily p.8)

DANAMON TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 1 TRLN RPH

Lender PT Danamon plans to pay out a dividend of 1 trillion rupiah, or 104.43 rupiah per share, Finance Director Vera Eve Lim said, adding that it will use 30 percent of its 2011 net profits to pay the dividend. (Investor Daily p.13, Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.4)

MEDCO 2011 NET PROFIT UP 1.2 PCT

PT Medco Energi Internasional, Indonesia's biggest listed oil company, booked net profits of $89.22 million in 2011, a 1.2 percent increase from a year earlier, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Investor Daily p.14 & Kontan p.4)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Jakarta composite index gained 1.2 percent to a near eight-month high on Tuesday, tracking other Southeast Asian stock markets higher after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled ultra-loose monetary policy would continue.

* Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday as investors waited for more clues on the state of the U.S. economy, after hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve strengthened risk appetite and lifted prices the previous session.

* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of the quarter.

* Brent crude prices dipped on Tuesday in tug-of-war trading as market players factored concerns over disrupted supply against the likelihood of a release of U.S. strategic oil reserves to cap rising fuel costs.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a more-than-one-year high on Tuesday as traders bet on strong export growth after droughts had damaged the South American soy harvest that is crushed into competing soyoil.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.52 -0.28% -3.990 USD/JPY 83.07 -0.14% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1907 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1681.39 0.08% 1.350 US CRUDE 106.87 -0.43% -0.460 DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33% -43.90 ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02% -0.02 ----------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9170.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)