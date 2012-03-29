JAKARTA, March 29 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- DUTA FIRZA TO BUILD 27 TRLN RPH PETROCHEMICAL FACTORY

PT Duta Firza plans to develop a petrochemical factory worth 27 trillion rupiah ($2.95 billion) in Teluk Bintuni in West Papua, said CEO Firlie Ganinduto. The firm has invited South Korean LG International Corp to work on the project that is expected to start operations in early 2018. (Investor Daily p.1 & Kontan p.14)

- PODOMORO MULLS ISSUING 1 TRLN RPH BONDS

Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk is considering issuing bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in June or July 2012 to expand projects in Jakarta, West Java, Bali, Kalimantan and Sulawesi from 2012 to 2013, said deputy CEO Indra Wijaya. (Investor Daily p.13 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)

- MITRA ADIPERKASA SEES 2012 SALES UP 25 PCT

PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer that owns exclusive rights from leading international brands such as Starbucks Corp, expects sales will reach between 6.46 to 7.21 trillion rupiah in 2012, up 20-25 percent from last year's sales, said corporate secretary Fetty Kwartati. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)

* Jakarta composite index gained 0.3 percent to a fresh eight-month high on Wednesday, while most Southeast Asian stock markets were down, supported by banking shares such as state lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk that was up 2.2 percent.

* Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday, as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the United States and China.

* U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares.

* Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect the United States and some European nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Wednesday as traders booked profits from a one-year high hit the previous day, although losses were limited by news of larger food imports by China and soybean crop damage in South America.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.54 -0.49% -6.980 USD/JPY 82.8 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.214 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1663.84 0.04% 0.720 US CRUDE 105.65 0.23% 0.240 DOW JONES 13126.21 -0.54% -71.52 ASIA ADRS 129.51 -0.55% -0.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

