JAKARTA, March 29 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- DUTA FIRZA TO BUILD 27 TRLN RPH PETROCHEMICAL FACTORY
PT Duta Firza plans to develop a petrochemical factory worth
27 trillion rupiah ($2.95 billion) in Teluk Bintuni in West
Papua, said CEO Firlie Ganinduto. The firm has invited South
Korean LG International Corp to work on the project
that is expected to start operations in early 2018. (Investor
Daily p.1 & Kontan p.14)
- PODOMORO MULLS ISSUING 1 TRLN RPH BONDS
Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk is
considering issuing bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in June or
July 2012 to expand projects in Jakarta, West Java, Bali,
Kalimantan and Sulawesi from 2012 to 2013, said deputy CEO Indra
Wijaya. (Investor Daily p.13 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)
- MITRA ADIPERKASA SEES 2012 SALES UP 25 PCT
PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest
upmarket retailer that owns exclusive rights from leading
international brands such as Starbucks Corp, expects
sales will reach between 6.46 to 7.21 trillion rupiah in 2012,
up 20-25 percent from last year's sales, said corporate
secretary Fetty Kwartati. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index gained 0.3 percent to a
fresh eight-month high on Wednesday, while most Southeast Asian
stock markets were down, supported by banking shares such as
state lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk that was up 2.2
percent.
* Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday,
as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about
growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the
United States and China.
* U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and
metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related
shares.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude
inventories and the prospect the United States and some European
nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Wednesday as
traders booked profits from a one-year high hit the previous
day, although losses were limited by news of larger food imports
by China and soybean crop damage in South America.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.54 -0.49% -6.980
USD/JPY 82.8 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.214 -- 0.013
SPOT GOLD 1663.84 0.04% 0.720
US CRUDE 105.65 0.23% 0.240
DOW JONES 13126.21 -0.54% -71.52
ASIA ADRS 129.51 -0.55% -0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
