JAKARTA, April 3 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - BORNEO 2011 NET PROFITS QUADRUPLE PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal Tbk, Indonesia's only publicly-listed coking coal miner, saw 2011 net profits jumped 424 percent to 1.82 trillion rupiah ($199.12 million) as sales grew by 121 percent to 6.08 trillion rupiah, said CEO Alexander Ramlie. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3) - XL AXIATA CANCELS PLAN TO SELL 7,000 TOWERS PT XL Axiata Tbk, Indonesia's third biggest telecom firm, has called off a plan to sell 7,000 towers worth $1.5 billion due to limited investor interest, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi. (Investor Daily p.14) - 10 INVESTORS BID FOR BANK MUTIARA Ten local and foreign investors have expressed interest in buying PT Bank Mutiara Tbk, said Heru Budiargo, a commissioner of the Deposit Insurance Agency (LPS). LPS will reveal the investor names by the end of April. (Investor Daily p.21 & Kontan p.12) - NISP AIMS TO RAISE 1.5 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk plans to raise up to 1.5 trillion rupiah via a rights issue by selling 1.59 million new shares at 1,000 rupiah per share, scheduled for the first half of this year. The funds will be used to strengthen its capital, the firm said in a statement. (Kontan p.5) - RAMAYANA SEES 2012 NET PROFITS UP 20 PCT Retail company PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk expects 2012 net profits up 20 percent to 452.7 billion rupiah, while revenues are seen rising 15 percent to 7.5 trillion rupiah, as the firm plans to open five new outlets this year, said director Setyadi Surya. (Kontan p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 1.1 percent on Monday, the highest since August 2011, partly fueled by the delay of a fuel price hike. * U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday, riding on the back of strong gains in global equities overnight after solid manufacturing data from the United States and leading Asian exporters offset signs of mild recession in Europe. * Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Monday after a U.S. government report showed farmers would plant less soybeans, setting the stage for tighter edible oil supply this year at a time of strong global demand. * Oil prices rose a second day on Monday, gaining 2 percent as loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes added to concerns about global supply disruptions and as supportive U.S. manufacturing data countered disappointing economic figures from Europe. * The Mexican and Chilean pesos strengthened on Monday after manufacturing data from the world's two largest economies beat forecasts, though Brazil's real weakened on "the specter of intervention." * Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Malaysia's benchmark index hitting an all-time high, as investors added positions in riskier assets after surprisingly firm China manufacturing data. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1419.04 0.75% 10.570 USD/JPY 81.66 -0.48% -0.390 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1892 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1678.49 0.07% 1.240 US CRUDE 104.91 -0.30% -0.330 DOW JONES 13264.49 0.40% 52.45 ASIA ADRS 130.99 1.21% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------ ($1 = 9,140 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)