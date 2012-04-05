JAKARTA, April 5 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- CENTRAL PROTEINAPRIMA LOSSES TRIPLE IN 2011
PT Central Proteinaprima Tbk, integrated shrimp
producer, processor and exporter, posted net losses of 2.04
trillion rupiah ($223.19 million) in 2011, a loss 220 percent
larger than the 635.48 billion rupiah loss a year earlier, as
disputes between shrimp farmers and the company led to the
closing of shrimp ponds, said George Basuki, its corporate
communication manager. (Kontan p.4)
- FIF UPSIZES BOND ISSUES TO 4 TRLN RPH
Motorcycle financing firm PT Federal International Finance (FIF)
, a unit of leading vehicle producer PT Astra
International Tbk, has upsized its bond target to 4
trillion rupiah, from an earlier target of 2 trillion rupiah, a
source said. The issuance is part of a 10 trillion rupiah bond
target to be sold between 2012 and 2013. (Investor Daily p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 1.9 percent
on Wednesday, after closing at a record high a day earlier, with
the mining index falling 1.7 percent as the government
unveiled plans to impose export tax on coal and base metals.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday as
investors contemplated a world without monetary stimulus and a
poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of
Europe's funding operations were waning.
* Asian shares fell on Thursday after a weak Spanish bond
sale heightened concerns about funding difficulties by
lower-rated euro zone countries, further undermining sentiment
hurt by fading expectations for more stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to an almost 13-month
high on Wednesday, as traders continued to bet on a brighter
demand outlook for palm oil following expectations of a smaller
soybean crop in coming months.
* Oil fell for a second straight day Wednesday, ending about
2 percent lower after testing key technical support levels as
U.S. government data showed crude stockpiles in the world's top
consumer jumped last week to a nine-month high.
* Latin America's most traded currencies weakened on
Wednesday on new concern over global growth the day after the
U.S. Federal Reserve lowered expectations for more monetary
stimulus.
* Southeast Asian stocks retreated on Wednesday after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested dwindling
chances for more policy stimulus, dampening the prospect of more
inflows to the region, while losses in mining stocks pulled down
Indonesia.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1398.96 -1.02% -14.420
USD/JPY 82.37 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2358 -- 0.013
SPOT GOLD 1621.99 0.17% 2.740
US CRUDE 101.99 0.51% 0.520
DOW JONES 13074.75 -0.95% -124.80
ASIA ADRS 126.86 -1.92% -2.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,140 rupiah)
