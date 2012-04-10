JAKARTA, April 10 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (IN GMT) - The finance ministry is to announce results from a sharia bond auction. 1500 (0800) PRESS DIGEST - GOVT SEES ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 6.5 PCT IN Q1 The government expects that first quarter figures will show the economy remained positive and expanded at 6.5 percent, though exports are seen slowing due to a global economic slowdown, said Bambang Brodjonegoro, acting head of the fiscal office at finance ministry. (Kontan p.2 & Bisnis Indonesia p.3) - MAYORA TO ISSUE 750 BLN RPH OF BONDS Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah Tbk plans to issue 750 billion rupiah ($81.97 million) worth of bonds this year to develop factories, said director David Atmadja. The firm seeks sales growth of 20 percent in 2012. (Jakarta Post p.13) - BANK PANIN SEES OUTSTANDING CREDIT UP 25 PCT Lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk, otherwise known as Bank Panin, expects total outstanding loans in 2012 will rise up to 25 percent from last year's 75.74 trillion rupiah ($8.28 billion), said director Hendrawan Danusaputra. (Investor Daily p.21) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell 0.3 percent on Monday, following its peers in the region as concern over disappointing U.S jobs data had reduced investors appetite for risky assets. * The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised new concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery. * Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors cautiously awaited Chinese trade data to gauge whether the world's second largest economy could achieve a soft landing, after a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs creation clouded prospects for global growth. * Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday, as market players booked profits from a 13-month high hit earlier in the day, with losses capped by expectations of lower stocks due to a shift in demand to palm oil from soyoil, where supply is tightening. * Oil prices fell in light volume on Monday as revived talks on Iran's nuclear program eased fears of supply disruption, while slowing U.S. jobs growth sparked concern about demand for fuel. * Latin American currencies weakened slightly on Monday as an abrupt slowdown in jobs growth in the United States and a pick-up in Chinese inflation prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets after the Easter break. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1382.2 -1.14 -15.880 USD/JPY 81.77 0.28 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0527 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1643.6 0.18 2.970 US CRUDE 102.35 -0.11 -0.100 DOW JONES 12929.59 -1.00 -130.55 ASIA ADRS 125.55 -1.35 -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------ * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,150 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana)