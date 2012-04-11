JAKARTA, April 11 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono meets British Prime Minister David Cameron at the state palace. 1500 (0800)

- AUTO 2000 TO SPEND 1.5 TRLN RPH FOR EXPANSION

Toyota's main dealer in Indonesia, Auto 2000, plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah ($163.93 million) to add around 20 car dealerships as demand for Toyota cars increases, said CEO Jodjana Jody. The firm will also build stockyard centers in Surabaya, Lampung, Kalimantan, Bali and Medan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- BAYAN RESOURCES GETS $950 MLN LOAN

Coal miner PT Bayan Resources Tbk has secured loans totaling $950 million to pay debt and for expansion, said CEO Eddie Chin Wai Fong. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Investor Daily p.13)

- HALLA-BOSOWA BUILDS CEMENT FACTORY

South Korean construction company Halla Energy has signed a deal with Indonesia's Semen Bosowa to build a cement plant in Maros, South Sulawesi, said Aksa Mahmud, founder of Bosowa Group. The plant is estimated to cost $326 million and would produce 3.75 million tonnes of cement annually. (Jakarta Globe p.B1)

* Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell slightly 0.1 percent on Tuesday with PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk and PT Bank Danamon Tbk led turnovers.

* U.S. stocks fell in a broad and steep decline on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 dropping for a fifth day to break under a key support level.

* Asian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as uncertainty over global growth prospects, and resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in the euro zone, prompted investors to continue trimming their risk exposures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures barely changed on Tuesday, with healthy export demand for the edible oil offsetting global growth concerns triggered by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and a fall in China's overall imports.

* U.S. crude oil futures fell for a second straight session Tuesday, posting their lowest settlement in eight weeks, as weak China imports data added to worries about oil demand after losses on Monday due to slower U.S. jobs growth in March.

* The Mexican peso weakened more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday, leading a sell-off in Latin American foreign exchange markets as nagging worries about global economic growth and Europe's fiscal health made investors more averse to risk.

* Thai and Philippine shares fell to four-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by broad selling in regional markets, but most other Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher amid selective buying in blue-chip firms.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1358.59 -1.71 -23.610 USD/JPY 80.72 0.02 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9964 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1657.49 -0.14 -2.360 US CRUDE 101.04 0.02 0.020 DOW JONES 12715.93 -1.65 -213.66 ASIA ADRS 123.70 -1.47 -1.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

