- SEMEN GRESIK SEES Q1 NET PROFIT RISES 15 PCT Y/Y
State-controlled cement producer, PT Semen Gresik Tbk
estimates that net profit in the first quarter rose
15 percent from a year ago to 1 trillion rupiah ($109.14
million), said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Investor Daily p.13)
- CITRA MARGA EYES INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT WORTH 7 TRLN RPH
Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada Tbk
is looking to construct a 100-kilometre road
connecting coal mining areas in South Sumatra, with an estimated
cost of 7 trillion rupiah ($763.98 million), said director
Daniel Goenawan. (Kontan p.4 & Jakarta Post p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell 0.2
percent on Thursday. Auto distributor firm PT Astra
International Tbk and the biggest lender in the
country PT Bank Mandiri Tbk led turnovers.
* U.S. stocks notched a second day of solid gains on
Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set
aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.
* Asian shares rose on Friday on better-than-expected demand
for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by
North Korea before the market open that South Korean officials
said had failed.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after resuming
trading after a one-day break, as traders booked profits and
buying interest was limited by concerns over the European debt
crisis and a possible slowdown in the global economy.
* U.S. crude futures rose a second straight session on
Thursday as a weaker dollar fueled buying of riskier assets and
hopes for more Federal Reserve stimulus and on expectations that
China will report upbeat economic growth data on Friday.
* Latin America's currencies strengthened on Thursday as
Euro zone concerns eased and investors bet Chinese first quarter
growth would come in higher than expected, ensuring demand for
Latin American commodities.
* Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines snapped four-day
losing streaks in light volume on Thursday along with positive
sentiment across Southeast Asia as investors bought beaten-down
blue chips and resource shares.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1387.57 1.38% 18.860
USD/JPY 80.92 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0457 -- -0.011
SPOT GOLD 1675.3 0.02% 0.320
US CRUDE 103.81 0.16% 0.170
DOW JONES 12986.58 1.41% 181.19
ASIA ADRS 127.42 1.51% 1.90
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,162.5 rupiah)
