JAKARTA, April 16 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- BUKIT ASAM SEES NET PROFIT UP 30 PCT Y/Y
Coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk is
targeting net profit of 3.8 trillion rupiah ($415.75 million),
up 30 percent from a year ago, according to a report by a market
analyst. (Investor Daily p.14)
- SINAR MAS AGRO TO ISSUE BOND WORTH 3 TRLN RPH IN 2 YEARS
Oil palm plantation firm PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and
Technology Tbk, a unit of Sinarmas group, plans to
issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($328.23 million) over the
next two years with the first issuance expected in May or June
this year, sources said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's Jakarta composite index rose 0.5
percent on Friday to its highest closing since April 5 amid
disappointing China growth data.
* U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since
November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth
data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging.
* Asian shares eased on Monday as a surge in Spanish
government bond yields renewed concerns about the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis and undermined investor confidence in
riskier assets.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday, as
traders took profits from a 13-month high hit earlier in the
week, while market players are also keeping a close watch on
Malaysian palm exports data due on Monday.
* U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday on
lower-than-expected quarterly economic growth in China and as
U.S. consumer sentiment dipped moderately in early April.
* Latin America's currencies weakened o n F Friday after
China reported its slowest first-quarter growth in three years
and euro zone concerns lingered as Spain's borrowing costs
continued to rise.
* Most Southeast stock markets gained on Friday with
Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines hitting more than
one-week closing highs as a better-than-expected outcome for
Italy's sovereign debt sale aided sentiment though slower first
quarter Chinese growth capped gains
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1370.26 -1.25 -17.310
USD/JPY 80.98 0.11 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9928 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1652.79 -0.35 -5.790
US CRUDE 102.36 -0.46 -0.470
DOW JONES 12849.59 -1.05 -136.99
ASIA ADRS 125.81 -1.26 -1.61
-------------------------------------------------------------
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,140 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by x)