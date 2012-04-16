JAKARTA, April 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - BUKIT ASAM SEES NET PROFIT UP 30 PCT Y/Y Coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk is targeting net profit of 3.8 trillion rupiah ($415.75 million), up 30 percent from a year ago, according to a report by a market analyst. (Investor Daily p.14) - SINAR MAS AGRO TO ISSUE BOND WORTH 3 TRLN RPH IN 2 YEARS Oil palm plantation firm PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk, a unit of Sinarmas group, plans to issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($328.23 million) over the next two years with the first issuance expected in May or June this year, sources said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's Jakarta composite index rose 0.5 percent on Friday to its highest closing since April 5 amid disappointing China growth data. * U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. * Asian shares eased on Monday as a surge in Spanish government bond yields renewed concerns about the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and undermined investor confidence in riskier assets. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday, as traders took profits from a 13-month high hit earlier in the week, while market players are also keeping a close watch on Malaysian palm exports data due on Monday. * U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday on lower-than-expected quarterly economic growth in China and as U.S. consumer sentiment dipped moderately in early April. * Latin America's currencies weakened o n F Friday after China reported its slowest first-quarter growth in three years and euro zone concerns lingered as Spain's borrowing costs continued to rise. * Most Southeast stock markets gained on Friday with Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines hitting more than one-week closing highs as a better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale aided sentiment though slower first quarter Chinese growth capped gains ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1370.26 -1.25 -17.310 USD/JPY 80.98 0.11 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9928 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1652.79 -0.35 -5.790 US CRUDE 102.36 -0.46 -0.470 DOW JONES 12849.59 -1.05 -136.99 ASIA ADRS 125.81 -1.26 -1.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,140 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by x)