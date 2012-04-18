JAKARTA, April 18 Following is a list of events
PRESS DIGEST
- CIPUTRA Q1 SALES UP 84 PCT Y/Y
Property developer PT Ciputra Development Tbk
booked 1.53 trillion rupiah ($166.67 million) in sales in the
first quarter of this year, up 84 percent from the same period a
year ago. The company's 2012 total sales target is 6.3 trillion
rupiah. (Investor Daily p.15)
- DANAMON Q1 NET PROFITS GROW 18 PCT
Lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk reported its
first-quarter net profits up 18 percent year-on-year to 900
billion rupiah, with loan growth at 23 percent to 106 trillion
rupiah. (Kontan p.12 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m4)
- Q1 COAL EXPORTS REACH 67.5 MLN TONNES - GOVT
Coal exports in the first quarter of this year reached 67.5
million tonnes while total output was 90 million tonnes, said
Edi Prasodjo, director of coal business supervision at the
energy ministry. (Kontan p.14)
- LPEI TO ISSUE $300 MLN GLOBAL BOND
The Indonesia Export Financing Institution (LPEI) plans to
issue a $300 million global bond with five-year tenures to
finance credit expansion, a source said. The firm has appointed
HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ as
underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m5)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 0.3 percent
on Tuesday while shares in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore fell
on waning investor appetite for riskier assets.
* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on
Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as
concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields
fell.
* Stabilizing risk appetite lifted Asian shares and riskier
currencies on Wednesday, after firm demand at Spanish debt
sales, positive U.S. corporate earnings, and an improved
sentiment in a Germany survey boosted investor confidence.
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday on
tightening global oilseed supply, although gains were limited as
weaker exports and soaring Spanish borrowing costs weighed on
sentiment.
* Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline
reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United
States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the
higher-priced European benchmark.
* Mexico's peso gained on Tuesday as worries about the euro
zone debt crisis eased on solid demand at a Spanish debt
auction, while the Brazilian real weakened as the government
again tried to stem strength in the currency.
* Thai stocks fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday and shares in
Singapore and Malaysia edged lower as renewed worries about debt
problems in Europe curbed investors' appetite for riskier
assets.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0031 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1390.78 1.55 21.210
USD/JPY 81.1 0.3 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0069 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD 1649.85 0.05 0.870
US CRUDE 104.29 0.09 0.100
DOW JONES 13115.54 1.50 194.13
ASIA ADRS 126.46 0.80 1.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,180 rupiah)
