JAKARTA, April 20 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - TIMAH SEES 2012 NET PROFITS UP 15 PCT Y/Y State-owned tin miner PT Timah Tbk expects net profits in 2012 to hit 1.03 trillion rupiah, up 15 percent from last year's 896.8 billion, driven by higher production and prices, said CEO Sukrisno. The firm sees 2012 production reaching 50,000 metric tonnes, up 31 percent from 38,000 metric tonnes last year. (Investor Daily p.13 & Kontan p.4) - NIPPON INDOSARI Q1 SALES RISE 57 PCT Y/Y Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo saw first-quarter sales rise 57 percent from 172.37 billion rupiah in the same period last year, said Yusuf Hady, the company's operation director. The firm expects net profits to reach 26.97 billion rupiah, up 12 to 14 percent from last year. (Investor Daily p.14, Bisnis Indonesia p.m3 & Kontan p.6) - BANK MUTIARA RECORDS Q1 LOAN GROWTH AT 36 PCT Y/Y Lender PT Bank Mutiara Tbk reported loan growth in the first quarter of this year reached 9.87 trillion rupiah, up 36 percent from 7.25 trillion rupiah in the same period last year, said CEO Maryono. (Investor Daily p.21 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m4) - ASTRA AGRO Q1 CPO OUTPUT UP 5 PCT Y/Y Palm oil producer PT Astra Agro Lestari recorded crude palm oil (CPO) production in the first quarter at 289,391 tonnes, up 5 percent from 275,099 tonnes in the same period last year, said Rudy Limardjo, the company's investor relations officer. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3) - BTN EXPECTS TO RAISE 2.1 TRLN RPH IN RIGHTS ISSUE State lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) Tbk is confident of raising 2.1 trillion rupiah ($228.78 million) from selling 10 to 11.9 percent of its enlarged capital in a rights issue. It expects to sell the shares at a minimum 1,600 rupiah per piece in the second half of this year, said finance director Saud Pardede. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 0.1 percent on Thursday, with $12.3 million in foreign outflows. * U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. * Asian shares slipped on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data stirred doubts about the strength of recovery, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan flagged the prospect of further monetary easing to support the struggling economy. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed slightly lower on Thursday, recouping most of their losses after Spain sold as many bonds as it wanted, which helped calm fears about the euro zone economy but concerns about slowing demand kept prices lower. * Crude oil held steady on T hursday while U.S. gasoline futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a supply crunch on the East Coast eased. * Brazil's real fell to a new 2012 low versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the country's central bank surprised investors with a statement raising the possibility of interest rates falling more than originally expected this year. * Thai stocks surged to a two-week high on Thursday led by banking shares but most other stock markets in the region ended flat or lower amid renewed concern over the debt crisis in the euro zone. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1376.92 -0.59 -8.220 USD/JPY 81.59 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9665 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1640.49 -0.12 -1.990 US CRUDE 102.59 0.31 0.320 DOW JONES 12964.10 -0.53 -68.65 ASIA ADRS 126.36 -0.06 -0.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,179 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)