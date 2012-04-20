JAKARTA, April 20 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- TIMAH SEES 2012 NET PROFITS UP 15 PCT Y/Y
State-owned tin miner PT Timah Tbk expects net
profits in 2012 to hit 1.03 trillion rupiah, up 15 percent from
last year's 896.8 billion, driven by higher production and
prices, said CEO Sukrisno. The firm sees 2012 production
reaching 50,000 metric tonnes, up 31 percent from 38,000 metric
tonnes last year. (Investor Daily p.13 & Kontan p.4)
- NIPPON INDOSARI Q1 SALES RISE 57 PCT Y/Y
Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo saw
first-quarter sales rise 57 percent from 172.37 billion rupiah
in the same period last year, said Yusuf Hady, the company's
operation director. The firm expects net profits to reach 26.97
billion rupiah, up 12 to 14 percent from last year. (Investor
Daily p.14, Bisnis Indonesia p.m3 & Kontan p.6)
- BANK MUTIARA RECORDS Q1 LOAN GROWTH AT 36 PCT Y/Y
Lender PT Bank Mutiara Tbk reported loan growth in
the first quarter of this year reached 9.87 trillion rupiah, up
36 percent from 7.25 trillion rupiah in the same period last
year, said CEO Maryono. (Investor Daily p.21 & Bisnis Indonesia
p.m4)
- ASTRA AGRO Q1 CPO OUTPUT UP 5 PCT Y/Y
Palm oil producer PT Astra Agro Lestari recorded
crude palm oil (CPO) production in the first quarter at 289,391
tonnes, up 5 percent from 275,099 tonnes in the same period last
year, said Rudy Limardjo, the company's investor relations
officer. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)
- BTN EXPECTS TO RAISE 2.1 TRLN RPH IN RIGHTS ISSUE
State lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) Tbk is
confident of raising 2.1 trillion rupiah ($228.78 million) from
selling 10 to 11.9 percent of its enlarged capital in a rights
issue. It expects to sell the shares at a minimum 1,600 rupiah
per piece in the second half of this year, said finance director
Saud Pardede. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 0.1 percent
on Thursday, with $12.3 million in foreign outflows.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor
market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors.
* Asian shares slipped on Friday as disappointing U.S.
economic data stirred doubts about the strength of recovery,
while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan flagged the
prospect of further monetary easing to support the struggling
economy.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed slightly lower on
Thursday, recouping most of their losses after Spain sold as
many bonds as it wanted, which helped calm fears about the euro
zone economy but concerns about slowing demand kept prices
lower.
* Crude oil held steady on T hursday while U.S. gasoline
futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a
supply crunch on the East Coast eased.
* Brazil's real fell to a new 2012 low versus the U.S.
dollar on Thursday after the country's central bank surprised
investors with a statement raising the possibility of interest
rates falling more than originally expected this year.
* Thai stocks surged to a two-week high on Thursday led by
banking shares but most other stock markets in the region ended
flat or lower amid renewed concern over the debt crisis in the
euro zone.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1376.92 -0.59 -8.220
USD/JPY 81.59 -0.01 -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9665 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1640.49 -0.12 -1.990
US CRUDE 102.59 0.31 0.320
DOW JONES 12964.10 -0.53 -68.65
ASIA ADRS 126.36 -0.06 -0.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,179 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)