JAKARTA, April 24 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
GOVT TO BUILD NEW INDUSTRIAL ESTATES IN 3 PROVINCES
The industry ministry plans to develop new industrial
estates in North Sumatra, Riau and East Kalimantan amid strong
investor demand for factories, said minister M.S Hidayat.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
MARTINA BERTO SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 16 PCT AT 750 BLN RPH
Cosmetic manufacturer PT Martina Berto targets
revenues in 2012 reaching 750 billion rupiah, up 16 percent from
648.37 billion rupiah last year, said CEO Bryan Tilaar. He added
that the firm plans to build a cosmetic and herbal product
factory on a 6.5-hectare of land in Cikarang, West Java, with
total investment of 44 billion rupiah, and expected to start
operations in the second quarter of 2013. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.i1, Investor Daily p.8 & Kontan p.13)
PELINDO TO DEVELOP KALIBARU CONTAINER TERMINAL IN JULY
State seaport operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) II
will start the first phase of the Kalibaru new container
terminal in July with total investment of 22.66 trillion rupiah,
said CEO Richard Joost Lino, adding that tthe new terminal will
have handling capacity of up to 13 million-foot equivalent units
(Bisnis Indonesia p.i5, Investor Daily p.1 & Kontan p.16)
GOVT SAYS DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE Q1 EXPORT GROWTH TARGET
The trade ministry forecast total exports in the first
quarter would only grow between 7-8 percent to $38.22 billion
from $35.50 billion in the same period last year, lower than its
earlier target of 12 percent, said deputy minister Bayu
Krisnamurthi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i6)
ADHI KARYA TO ISSUE 750 BLN RPH BOND IN JUNE
State-owned infrastructure firm PT Adhi Karya will
issue 750 billion rupiah worth of first-tranche bonds in June,
said corporate secretary Kurnadi Gularso, adding it will use the
funds to refinance bonds and sukuk that will be due in July and
also for expansion. The firm booked new contracts in the first
quarter of 2.6 trillion rupiah, or 19 percent of its 2012 total
target of 13.5 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Kontan
p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia ended down 0.6 percent at a one-week low
in heavy volume, with $7.2 million of foreign outflows, after
credit rating agency Standard and Poor's said it was not
prepared to upgrade the country's sovereign rating to investment
grade status, as had been widely expected.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe
cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures
to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report
it stymied a bribery probe.
* Investors pushed global equities and the euro lower o n M
onday as Dutch political turmoil and disappointing euro zone
data revived fears the region's debt crisis could keep much of
Europe mired in recession through the year.
* Malaysian palm oil fell on Monday after a slew of European
indicators signalled a faster rate of economic contraction and
limited hopes for a strong recovery in growth.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1366.94 -0.84% -11.590
USD/JPY 81.08 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9349 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1636.11 -0.09% -1.520
US CRUDE 103.08 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 12927.17 -0.78% -102.09
ASIA ADRS 124.42 -1.54% -1.95
-----------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)