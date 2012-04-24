JAKARTA, April 24 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST GOVT TO BUILD NEW INDUSTRIAL ESTATES IN 3 PROVINCES The industry ministry plans to develop new industrial estates in North Sumatra, Riau and East Kalimantan amid strong investor demand for factories, said minister M.S Hidayat. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) MARTINA BERTO SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 16 PCT AT 750 BLN RPH Cosmetic manufacturer PT Martina Berto targets revenues in 2012 reaching 750 billion rupiah, up 16 percent from 648.37 billion rupiah last year, said CEO Bryan Tilaar. He added that the firm plans to build a cosmetic and herbal product factory on a 6.5-hectare of land in Cikarang, West Java, with total investment of 44 billion rupiah, and expected to start operations in the second quarter of 2013. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1, Investor Daily p.8 & Kontan p.13) PELINDO TO DEVELOP KALIBARU CONTAINER TERMINAL IN JULY State seaport operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) II will start the first phase of the Kalibaru new container terminal in July with total investment of 22.66 trillion rupiah, said CEO Richard Joost Lino, adding that tthe new terminal will have handling capacity of up to 13 million-foot equivalent units (Bisnis Indonesia p.i5, Investor Daily p.1 & Kontan p.16) GOVT SAYS DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE Q1 EXPORT GROWTH TARGET The trade ministry forecast total exports in the first quarter would only grow between 7-8 percent to $38.22 billion from $35.50 billion in the same period last year, lower than its earlier target of 12 percent, said deputy minister Bayu Krisnamurthi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i6) ADHI KARYA TO ISSUE 750 BLN RPH BOND IN JUNE State-owned infrastructure firm PT Adhi Karya will issue 750 billion rupiah worth of first-tranche bonds in June, said corporate secretary Kurnadi Gularso, adding it will use the funds to refinance bonds and sukuk that will be due in July and also for expansion. The firm booked new contracts in the first quarter of 2.6 trillion rupiah, or 19 percent of its 2012 total target of 13.5 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Kontan p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia ended down 0.6 percent at a one-week low in heavy volume, with $7.2 million of foreign outflows, after credit rating agency Standard and Poor's said it was not prepared to upgrade the country's sovereign rating to investment grade status, as had been widely expected. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe. * Investors pushed global equities and the euro lower o n M onday as Dutch political turmoil and disappointing euro zone data revived fears the region's debt crisis could keep much of Europe mired in recession through the year. * Malaysian palm oil fell on Monday after a slew of European indicators signalled a faster rate of economic contraction and limited hopes for a strong recovery in growth. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1366.94 -0.84% -11.590 USD/JPY 81.08 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9349 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1636.11 -0.09% -1.520 US CRUDE 103.08 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 12927.17 -0.78% -102.09 ASIA ADRS 124.42 -1.54% -1.95 ----------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)