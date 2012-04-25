JAKARTA, April 25 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia, business highlights from newspapers and factors
that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
CIPUTRA TO SPEND 15 TRLN RPH FOR SUPERBLOCK PROJECT IN
JAKARTA
Realty developer PT Ciputra Development will spend
15 trillion rupiah ($1.63 billion) to build a superblock project
on a 15-hectare plot in Jakarta, with completion expected in
2017, said founder Ciputra. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5)
DEMAND FOR HEAVY EQUIPMENT SEEN UP 20 PCT IN 2014 - GOVT
The public works ministry expects demand for heavy equipment
to grow 20 percent in 2014 as the government plans to spend
1,923 trillion rupiah on infrastructure development, said
construction division head Bambang Goeritno. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.6)
JASA MARGA SEES Q1 REVENUE AT 1.08 TRLN RPH
State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Persero
expects first-quarter revenue to reach 1.08 trillion
rupiah, down from 1.5 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Chief
Executive Adityawarman, adding that the company saw full-year
revenue at 5.3-5.4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)
BTN RECORDS 28 PCT RISE IN Q1 NET PROFIT
State-owned lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara Persero
booked a net profit of 313 billion rupiah for the first quarter,
up 28 percent from 245 billion rupiah a year earlier as interest
revenue grew 16 percent to 2.11 trillion rupiah, said Finance
Director Saud Pardede. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4, Kontan p.12 &
Investor Daily p.21)
ASTRA OTOPARTS RECORDS Q1 NET PROFIT AT 286.88 BLN RPH
Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts, a
unit of car maker PT Astra International, booked a
first-quarter net profit of 286.88 billion rupiah, slightly up
from 284.34 billion rupiah a year earlier as revenue rose 17
percent to 2.12 trillion rupiah, said Director Robi Sani.
(Kontan p.4)
KALBE FARMA BOOKS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 28 PCT
Pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma recorded a
first-quarter net profit of 403.3 billion rupiah, up 28 percent
from 315.92 billion rupiah a year earlier, as sales rose 28
percent to 3 trillion rupiah, up from 2.35 trillion rupiah last
year, said Finance Director Vidjongtius. (Kontan p.5 & Investor
Daily p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* The Indonesian stock exchange ended 0.4 percent
firmer on Tuesday with $25.7 million in foreign inflows, while
the Philippines and Vietnam each edged up 0.1
percent.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate
earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market and healthy
demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while
the focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday
after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers
such as 3M Co, but Apple Inc's slide ahead of
its results drove the Nasdaq down. About 6.2 billion shares
changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and
NYSE Amex, below the 6.8 billion average daily volume so far
this year.
* U.S. soybean prices settled up near a four-year high on
Tuesday on strong exports and concern about rival crops in South
America, while upbeat home sales in the United States boosted
prices of copper which relies on construction.
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday as
investors feared euro zone debt woes could hurt global growth,
although losses were limited by a healthy demand outlook for the
edible oil on the back of lower soybean supply.
* Brent crude prices fell and U.S. crude edged up on
Tuesday, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks, while
weak gasoline futures weighed on the complex as market
participants rotated positions ahead of weekly inventory
reports.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1371.97 0.37% 5.030
USD/JPY 81.43 0.17% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9612 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1642.24 0.03% 0.510
US CRUDE 103.73 0.17% 0.170
DOW JONES 13001.56 0.58% 74.39
ASIA ADRS 125.05 0.51% 0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9186.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by Chris Lewis)