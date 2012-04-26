JAKARTA, April 26 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia, business highlights from newspapers and factors
that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
PERTAMINA READY TO UP SUPPLY OF GAS FOR DOMESTIC DEMAND
State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina is ready to meet
domestic demand for gas that is seen rising to 4,700 million
standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) in 2015 from 3,500 mmscfd
in 2009, said Hari Karyuliarto, the company's gas director.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.9)
GARUDA NEEDS $5.3 BLN FOR EXPANSION UNTIL 2015
Indonesia's national carrier PT Garuda Indonesia
will need $5.3 billion to fund expansion until 2015, said
finance director Elisa Lumbantoruan.
The firm has received a loan commitment of 1.2 trillion
rupiah from regional lender PT Bank Jabar Banten to
fund working capital. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i4 & Investor Daily
p.21)
GAIKINDO LOWERS 2012 SALES TARGET
Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo)
said it had revised its 2012 sales target to around 875,000
units from 940,000. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Investor Daily p.8)
GOVT TO OFFER 58 PROJECTS WORTH $51.2 BLN
The Indonesian government is planning to offer for tender 58
infrastructure projects, worth a total of $51.2 billion, under
public-private partnership schemes until 2014, said Bastary
Pandji Indra, director of cooperation at the planning ministry.
(Kontan p.1)
TOWER BERSAMA TO USE $325 MLN LOAN FOR TOWER ACQUISITION
Telecommunication tower firm PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure
aims to use $325 million in loans from 11 banks to
help to buy 2,500 towers previously owned by telecom company PT
Indosat, worth $406 million, said Helmy Yusman
Santoso, the company's finance director. (Kontan p.4 & Investor
Daily p.13
BUMI MODERN TO BUILD 3 NICKEL SMELTER IN SULAWESI, JAVA
PT Bumi Modern Sejahtera, the retail unit of holding firm PT
Modern Internasional, plans to develop three nickel
smelters in Sulawesi and East Java, with total investment of up
to $360 million, said CEO Sungkono Honoris.
The firm has invited investors from China to work on the
project, expected to start by early 2013. (Kontan p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* The Indonesian stock exchange ended 0.2 percent
lower on Wednesday, with trading volume of 4.7 billion shares.
Vietnam stocks edged up 1.5 percent.
* Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive
momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets it would keep
its accommodative stance to support growth, and as optimism grew
over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust
results.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge
giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the yea.
* Oil markets rose on Wednesday despite an increase in U.S.
crude supplies and cattle prices recovered from a sell-off
sparked by mad cow disease, but early strength in the dollar
restrained commodities as a whole.
* U.S. soybean prices rose one percent on Wednesday to their
highest since 2008 on prospects for a smaller crop in South
America and continued aggressive buying of soy by China, the
world's largest importer of the oilseed.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Wednesday, as
buying interest poured in after the midday break on bullish
factors including recovering exports and tight soybean supply.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1390.69 1.36% 18.720
USD/JPY 81.32 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9858 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1643.2 -0.05% -0.780
US CRUDE 104.09 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13090.72 0.69% 89.16
ASIA ADRS 125.82 0.62% 0.77
-----------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9186.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
