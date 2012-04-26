JAKARTA, April 26 Following is a list of events in Indonesia, business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST PERTAMINA READY TO UP SUPPLY OF GAS FOR DOMESTIC DEMAND State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina is ready to meet domestic demand for gas that is seen rising to 4,700 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) in 2015 from 3,500 mmscfd in 2009, said Hari Karyuliarto, the company's gas director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9) GARUDA NEEDS $5.3 BLN FOR EXPANSION UNTIL 2015 Indonesia's national carrier PT Garuda Indonesia will need $5.3 billion to fund expansion until 2015, said finance director Elisa Lumbantoruan. The firm has received a loan commitment of 1.2 trillion rupiah from regional lender PT Bank Jabar Banten to fund working capital. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i4 & Investor Daily p.21) GAIKINDO LOWERS 2012 SALES TARGET Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo) said it had revised its 2012 sales target to around 875,000 units from 940,000. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Investor Daily p.8) GOVT TO OFFER 58 PROJECTS WORTH $51.2 BLN The Indonesian government is planning to offer for tender 58 infrastructure projects, worth a total of $51.2 billion, under public-private partnership schemes until 2014, said Bastary Pandji Indra, director of cooperation at the planning ministry. (Kontan p.1) TOWER BERSAMA TO USE $325 MLN LOAN FOR TOWER ACQUISITION Telecommunication tower firm PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure aims to use $325 million in loans from 11 banks to help to buy 2,500 towers previously owned by telecom company PT Indosat, worth $406 million, said Helmy Yusman Santoso, the company's finance director. (Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.13 BUMI MODERN TO BUILD 3 NICKEL SMELTER IN SULAWESI, JAVA PT Bumi Modern Sejahtera, the retail unit of holding firm PT Modern Internasional, plans to develop three nickel smelters in Sulawesi and East Java, with total investment of up to $360 million, said CEO Sungkono Honoris. The firm has invited investors from China to work on the project, expected to start by early 2013. (Kontan p.14) MARKET SNAPSHOT * The Indonesian stock exchange ended 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, with trading volume of 4.7 billion shares. Vietnam stocks edged up 1.5 percent. * Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets it would keep its accommodative stance to support growth, and as optimism grew over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results. * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the yea. * Oil markets rose on Wednesday despite an increase in U.S. crude supplies and cattle prices recovered from a sell-off sparked by mad cow disease, but early strength in the dollar restrained commodities as a whole. * U.S. soybean prices rose one percent on Wednesday to their highest since 2008 on prospects for a smaller crop in South America and continued aggressive buying of soy by China, the world's largest importer of the oilseed. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Wednesday, as buying interest poured in after the midday break on bullish factors including recovering exports and tight soybean supply. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1390.69 1.36% 18.720 USD/JPY 81.32 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9858 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1643.2 -0.05% -0.780 US CRUDE 104.09 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13090.72 0.69% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 125.82 0.62% 0.77 ----------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9186.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Joseph Radford)