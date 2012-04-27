JAKARTA, April 27 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia, business highlights from newspapers and factors
that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
GOVT SEES Q2 TOTAL INVESTMENT RISING
The government forecasts that total investment in the second
quarter will reach above 50 percent of the 2012 full-year target
of 283.5 trillion rupiah, said Hatta Rajasa, chief economic
minister. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)
BUKIT ASAM REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 14 PCT
Coal miner PT Bukit Asam reported a first-quarter
net profit of 867.35 billion rupiah, up 14 percent from 760.33
billion rupiah in the same period last year, boosted by
increasing sales volumes and prices.(Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 &
Investor Daily p.14)
BAKRIE BROTHERS TO PAY DEBT WORTH 2.11 TRLN RPH IN MAY
Holding firm Bakrie Brothers planned to pay debt
to MSN Tara Ltd and Interventures Capital pte Ltd totaling 2.11
trillion rupiah by end of May, said director RA Sri Dharmayanti.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.14)
BCA RECORDS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 14 PCT AT 2.3 TRLN RPH
Lender PT Bank Central Asia's (BCA) net profit in
the first quarter stood at 2.3 trillion rupiah, up 14 percent
from the same period last year, boosted by credit expansion,
said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. The firm's interest revenues rose
16 percent to 4.5 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4 &
Investor Daily p.25)
CIMB NIAGA RECORDS Q1 LOAN GROWTH AT 129.83 TRLN RPH Y/Y
Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported loan growth in
the first quarter at 129.83 trillion rupiah, up 18 percent from
122.42 trillion rupiah in the same period last year. The firm
booked net profit of 854.88 billion rupiah.(Bisnis Indonesia p
.m4 & Investor Daily p.26)
ANTAM SEEKS $1.3 BLN LOAN TO FINANCE SMELTER GRADE ALUMINA
PLANT
State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang is seeking
a $1.3 billion loan to fund its chemical grade alumina plant in
Tayan, West Kalimantan, said finance director, Djaja Tambunan.
He added that the firm is in talks with foreign financial
institutions such as Japan Bank for International Cooperation
and planning to meet Export Credit Agency in Europe and northern
Asia. (Kontan p.5)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* The Indonesian stock exchange ended 0.4 percent
higher on Thursday, while Philippine shares climbed to all-time
highs and Thai stocks hit their highest in more than three
weeks, on optimism fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
commitment to support growth.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat
housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies,
including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some
high-profile earnings misses.
* Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking the rise in
U.S. stocks, but concerns over the health of European banks
weighed on investor risk appetite after Standard & Poor's
downgraded Spain's rating.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday as global
economic uncertainty and expectations of improving production
weighed on the market, although recovering exports and a smaller
soybean crop in Argentina limited losses.
