JAKARTA May 22 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- Shipping Firm Samudra Indonesia shareholders meeting.

- Industrial Park Developer Surya Internusa Semesta shareholders meeting.

- The central bank is to announce broad money supply for March.

- The finance ministry will hold a sukuk auction to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($108.11 million) by offering six-, 10-, 15- and 20-year project-based sukuk.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- GOVT SAYS CAPITAL SPENDING IN Q2 TO REACH 25 PCT OF TOTAL BUDGET

Government capital spending in the second quarter will reach 25 percent of the total budget of 168.85 trillion rupiah ($18.25 billion), said deputy finance minister Anny Ratnawati, due to the expectation of more projects. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3, Kontan p.2 & Investor Daily p.20)

- PERTAMINA HULU TO SPEND 11.6 TRLN RPH FOR CAPEX IN 2012

PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, a unit of state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, has spent 2 trillion rupiah ($216.22 million)on capital expenditure in the first quarter of this year, or 17.2 percent of its 2012 total capex of 11.6 trillion rupiah, said CEO Salis S. Aprilian. Aprilian added that the firm has targeted annual oil output at 71,000 barrels per day and 545 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5)

- LONDON SUMATRA TO SPEND 900 BLN RPH FOR CAPEX IN 2012

Plantation firm London Sumatra plans to spend 800 billion to 900 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year, up from last year's 400 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Endah R. Madnawidjaja. The money will be used for expansion as the palm producer expects to plant an additional 5,000 hectares of land. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- JAN-APRIL STEEL OUTPUT DOWN 50 PCT TO 1.5 MLN TONNES

The Indonesian Iron & Steel Industry Association says domestic steel production from January to April reached 1.5 million tonnes, down 50 percent from 3 million tonnes in the same period last year due to a shortage of scrap supply, said executive director Edward Pinem. (Investor Daily p.8)

- BORNEO WEIGHS TO ISSUE GLOBAL BOND WORTH $500 MLN

PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal is considering issuing $500 million in global bonds that will be used to pay debt to Standard Chartered totaling $1 billion, said CEO Alexander Ramlie. (Investor Daily p.13)

- WASKITA KARYA READY FOR IPO THIS YEAR

State construction firm PT Waskita Karya plans an initial public offering this year, earlier than its initial schedule at the first quarter of 2013, and expects to raise up to 1 trillion rupiah that will be used for expansion, said CEO M. Choliq. (Kontan p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Southeast Asian stock markets were broadly higher on Monday on buying by investors after sell-offs in recent days, but gains were limited by worries over Europe's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.

* Markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt crisis while promoting growth.

* Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with major powers over Tehran's nuclear programme.

* The Brazilian real led other Latin American currencies lower on Monday on concerns about a domestic economic slowdown, and despite the central bank's decision on Friday to support the currency for the first time in nearly seven months.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Monday on improving exports, although gains were capped as investors remained wary over uncertainty surrounding the euro zone.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1315.99 1.6% 20.770 USD/JPY 79.37 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7551 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1593.02 0.03% 0.470 US CRUDE 92.85 0.30% 0.280 DOW JONES 12504.48 1.09% 135.10 ASIA ADRS 114.50 1.53% 1.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

